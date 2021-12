All these years later, the classic side-scrolling "Metroid" formula still works just fine. And the ultimate proof of that is Samus’ latest adventure, "Metroid Dread." It’s been four years since we last saw a "Metroid" game, and that 3DS title, "Samus Returns," was a remake of a Game Boy game. To find a new "Metroid" game, you have to trace things back even farther, to 2010, and the mess of "Metroid: The Other M." That title was supposed to reinvent the franchise, building out "Metroid"’s world with more cutscene and story. It was also the least enjoyable, most hammy "Metroid" title we’d seen.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO