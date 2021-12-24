ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

SQL Injection JR. Pentester -TryHackMe Part 2

infosecwriteups.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHi folks, welcome back to part 2 of SQL injection in JR. Pentester path. In this part, we are going to about Blind SQLi — Authentication Bypass, Blind SQLi — Boolean Based, Blind SQLi-Time Based, Out Of Scope Band SQLi, and remediation. So let's get started with...

infosecwriteups.com

Comments / 0

Related
PCWorld

Update Chrome now, because hackers are attacking it

Google has begun pushing out version 96.0.4664.110 of its Chrome desktop browser to address a security vulnerability that is being actively exploited by hackers. Fortunately, the fix is an easy one: Ensure that your browser is up to date, then simply restart it to launch the patched, up-to-date version. Google’s blog post explains that the new version of the browser has been released merely to address existing security vulnerabilities, of which one of them, known as CVE-2021-4102, is being exploited in the wild.
COMPUTERS
onmsft.com

What is Windows Registry: Everything you need to know

If you’ve been a Windows user a while now, we’re sure you would have stumbled on something about Windows Registry. It doesn't have to be a detailed explanation even; you might have heard how you can use registry to speed up your PC, or how editing something in it will fix some random error on your Windows.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sql Injection Jr#Boolean Based#S#Information Schema#Sqli Three#Table Name
The Hacker News

New Fileless Malware Uses Windows Registry as Storage to Evade Detection

A new JavaScript-based remote access Trojan (RAT) propagated via a social engineering campaign has been observed employing sneaky "fileless" techniques as part of its detection-evasion methods to elude discovery and analysis. Dubbed DarkWatchman by researchers from Prevailion's Adversarial Counterintelligence Team (PACT), the malware uses a resilient domain generation algorithm (DGA)...
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

Log4Shell : JNDI Injection via Attackable Log4J

Apache log4j2 is one of the most widely utilized logging library in the Java ecosystem. Many applications depend on log4j that include and are not limited to VMware, Apple, Twitter, Minecraft to plethora of open-source projects like Apache Solr, Apache Druid, and many more. On November 30, 2021, the Apache...
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Fast SQL learning tips

SQL which stands for Structured Query Language is a very important domain-specific language used in programming and in managing data in relational database management systems (RDBMS). SQL is very important in many aspects, especially in structured data where the user writes specific commands to find the relation between different variables and quantities.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
HackerNoon

How to Install and Use Materialize to Run SQL Queries on your nginx Logs

In this tutorial, I will show you how [Materialize] works by using it to run SQL queries on continuously produced nginx logs. By the end of the tutorial, you will have a better idea of what Materialize is, how it's different than other SQL engines, and how to use it. The tutorial is based on a brand new Ubuntu 21.04 server where I will install nginx, Materialize and `mzcli` a tool similar to `psql` used to connect to Materialize.
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

Console Wars Part 2: SQL injection

If you are just joining us, our hero from part 1 of “Console Wars” has found himself in a bit of a pickle. That’s me. I’m the hero, and I am in a tough spot. I am performing a penetration test where I just found SQL injection. But it is not a normal SQL injection–the vulnerable HTTP requests are obfuscated and I don’t know how to build my own requests with my own queries.
SOFTWARE
Forbes

Agile Analytics In SQL

Joey Baruch is the CTO of A&M DIG leading the development of a new OSINT data platform for the PE space. LinkedIn. In 1959, the industrialist Henry Kremer, feeling that scientific advancement was ripe, offered the first Kremer prizes for the first human-powered aircraft to fly a figure-of-eight course around two markers half a mile apart. However, despite several attempts at this by multiple well-funded academic and commercial teams, it was only 18 years later, in 1977, that Paul MacCready won the prize. MacCready was, at the time, broke, had little help beyond his family to help build the aircraft, the Gossamer Condor, and made it pretty much out of thin plastic sheets, minimal amounts of aluminum, piano strings, and lots and lots of duct tape.
SOFTWARE
infosecwriteups.com

Information Gathering in Penetration Testing

Hello guys, Ayush this side today in this article we are gonna learn about some information gathering techniques about any target. Information gathering is the first phase of penetration testing in which we collect publicly available information or internal information about target while performing active reconnaissance as well as passive reconnaissance which we can use it our further testing phases..
CODING & PROGRAMMING
infosecwriteups.com

TryHackme — Git Happens Writeup

Hi, amazing hackers today’s blog we are going to see TryHackme git happens writeup. Firstly I scan the target using a Nmap scanner I came to know which got useful information target/. git directory found. Then I also use Gobuster to useful directories and find out the .git/ Head...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
infosecwriteups.com

Hacking Microservices For Fun and Bounty

The base difference Between Traditional Architecture(Monoliths and RESTful APIs) and Microservices arises from their way of sharing resources and services within the Application All the services are separated based on their domains and functionalities and are further allotted to individual microservices. Each service in the Microservice Architecture is self-contained and implements a single business capability like User Authentication, Searching, and So on.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

5 Common SQL Problems For You To Crush

Having great skill in SQL is a an asset for any Data Scientist. Both learning new concepts and revising them thoroughly can be accomplished by picking and solving some common problems asked in the domain. In this article, I’m going to relay 5 such problems, that I’ve handpicked from LeetCode...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
infosecwriteups.com

Root Me — TryHackMe

Welcome back amazing hackers in this blog I came with another interesting topic RootMe walkthrough which is based on file upload and gaining shell find the flags. Without wasting time let's get into the walkthrough. Firstly I perform a Nmap scan whether any useful information was obtained or not. I...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
infosecwriteups.com

Tackling CVE-2021–41277 Using a Vulnerability Database

In this article, I’ll talk about a security vulnerability (CVE-2021–41277), which has been popular in the InfoSec committee recently. I’ll also talk about a popular security vulnerability database, the WhiteSource Vulnerability Database. So let’s get started!. Last month, a post on Twitter caught my attention. It...
SOFTWARE
infosecwriteups.com

Static from HackTheBox — Detailed Walkthrough

Showing all the tools and techniques needed to complete the box. Static is a hard machine on HackTheBox. We start with a hidden folder on a website containing a corrupt backup. Once recovered we’re given a one time code to allow us to access another hidden section of the website, this time a support portal. From here we find a config file allowing us to connect to another network. We use Meterpreter to gain a shell on a server on this new network, and the find a private key to give us SSH access. Enumeration finds more servers on this network, we tunnel through to one of them and use an exploit to enable remote code execution, eventually leading to another reverse shell on this second box. There we exploit a poorly coded custom application and eventually get root.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

Comments / 0

Community Policy