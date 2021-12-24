SQL Injection JR. Pentester -TryHackMe Part 2

Joey Baruch is the CTO of A&M DIG leading the development of a new OSINT data platform for the PE space. LinkedIn. In 1959, the industrialist Henry Kremer, feeling that scientific advancement was ripe, offered the first Kremer prizes for the first human-powered aircraft to fly a figure-of-eight course around two markers half a mile apart. However, despite several attempts at this by multiple well-funded academic and commercial teams, it was only 18 years later, in 1977, that Paul MacCready won the prize. MacCready was, at the time, broke, had little help beyond his family to help build the aircraft, the Gossamer Condor, and made it pretty much out of thin plastic sheets, minimal amounts of aluminum, piano strings, and lots and lots of duct tape.

