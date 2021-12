Tired of stairs? This gorgeous NEW 1st floor rental is now available. This 2bed/1bath rental is completely rehabbed and ready for a January 2022 Move-In. Enjoy the huge picture windows and tall ceilings in this corner 2-unit building. This 1st floor apartment also has a separate dining separate living room and modern kitchen. You and your guest can rest easy knowing you have plenty of parking and a nice deck in the backyard for the warm summer months to come. Small pets are allowed with a pet deposit and approval by Landlord. Must make 2-3x rent amount CHA and Market renters can apply. First month rent and security required for January Move-In. Please contact Brittney for faster showings. All adult applicants must fill out an application and background check.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO