You really can't go 15 feet in an Iowa urban area without hitting a Hy-Vee store. If you're an Iowa native or even a Midwesterner in general, chances are you are very well aware of what Hy-Vee is. But for those not in the midwest, the concept of Hy-Vee is likely pretty foreign. It just sounds like a strange, random hyphenated, for lack of a better word, thing.

