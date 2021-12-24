ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curry scores 46, Warriors hold off pesky Grizzlies 113-104

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCSCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 46 points and made eight 3-pointers, Gary Payton Jr. added a clutch 3-pointer late in the...

Dillon Brooks was up to his usual shenanigans against Stephen Curry. Call it whatever you want — tough, rough-and-tumble, physical, holding, fouling, dirty, etc. — Brooks has historically given Curry fits. Brooks fits the profile of a Curry agitator: 6’7” tall, broad shouldered, and incredibly handsy. He rides the thin line between acceptable and excessive physicality, a formula that has worked in the past against Curry, especially during high-stakes playoffs situations.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Ja Morant
Steph hits ridiculously tough 3-pointer over Dillon Brooks

Steph Curry went into flamethrower mode early in the third quarter of the Warriors' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night. Curry knew he was in a zone, and he punctuated it with a ridiculously hard 3-pointer over Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks. After Draymond Green missed an open 3-pointer,...
Steph Curry steals the show with 46-point outburst to lead Warriors past Grizzlies

With several offensive playmakers sidelined and one of the hottest teams in the Western Conference visiting San Francisco on Thursday evening, the Warriors needed an extraordinary performance from their best player to have a chance against the Memphis Grizzlies. As he so often does, Stephen Curry delivered. The Warriors needed...
