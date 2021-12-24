Afton Fire Department responds to attic fire

MAGNOLIA, TX — Just after 9am this morning The Woodlands Fire Department’s Rescue and Hazmat teams responded to the 9300 Block of FM 1488 to assist Montgomery County ESD No. 10/ Magnolia Fire Department and Montgomery County Hospital District with a vehicle accident with two people trapped. A cement truck had overturned on top of a passenger car trapping both the truck driver and the driver of the car. Firefighters were able to extricate the truck driver relatively quickly but it took almost an hour to free the person trapped in the car. Amazingly both patients had, for the most part, minor injuries and both were transported to the hospital by MCHD for further evaluation. Expect traffic to be backed up for another few hours until the wreck can be cleared.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO