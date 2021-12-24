ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Afton Fire Department responds to attic fire

By Duke Dance
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Afton Volunteer was dispatched to a home fire on Lincoln Street in Afton at roughly 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 23. Afton Fire Chief Dennis McDonald told SVI News the fire started in the attic. Firefighters were...

