Oscar Tshiebwe doesn’t consider himself a machine and doesn’t mind being called a beast but he’s not shy about his most dependable source of energy. “I am not the tallest guy, but I have (a) big heart,” he said. “When you need something, it does not matter how big you are. My God said everything is possible. He did not say for certain people, he said to everybody. When you go for it, you’re going to get it. If you don’t go for it, they’re not going to bring it to you.”

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO