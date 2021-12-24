ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

England has vaccination appointments available on Christmas Day

By Eamonn Sheridan
forexlive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNHS England has said there are 200,000 vaccination appointments available on. Staff and volunteers...

www.forexlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Covid news - live: Hundreds of thousands spend Christmas in isolation as booster jab rollout continues

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

U.K.’s top archbishop says getting a coronavirus vaccination is a moral issue: ‘It’s how we love our neighbor’

As the omicron variant spreads rapidly worldwide in the lead-up to Christmas, the Church of England’s most senior cleric offered an unwavering pronouncement: Getting a coronavirus vaccination and booster is a moral issue. “Vaccination reduces … my chances of getting ill, [which] reduces my chances of infecting others —...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Nearly 130 people in hospital with Omicron variant and 14 dead, minister says

Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
eturbonews.com

NHS COVID Pass is now mandatory in UK

In his Sunday address to the nation, Johnson warned that a “tidal wave” of Omicron cases was headed England’s way, and the impact would undoubtedly be greater because it is wintertime. UK NHS COVID Pass app which shows proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative result...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Bridlington doctors offer Christmas Day booster jabs

A doctor's surgery in East Yorkshire is offering Covid booster jabs on Christmas Day. On Monday, Boris Johnson said booster jabs would be offered to everyone over 18 in England, in an attempt to tackle what he called the "Omicron emergency". The practice in Bridlington is planning to work over...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Volunteers#Uk#Nhs England#Boxing Day Staff
The Independent

Covid: Government to send nationwide booster jab text alert on Boxing Day in bid to combat Omicron

The government will send text message alerts to people across the UK on Boxing Day urging them to get a booster jab to protect against the Omicron coronavirus variant.After talks with ministers, the UK’s mobile network providers – including EE, O2, Vodafone and Three UK – have agreed to deliver the messages to their tens of millions of customers.It comes as part of the government’s Get Boosted Now campaign, which this week has seen £22.5m handed to councils and an “army of vaccine ambassadors” deployed to British streets in a bid to encourage uptake in the run up to Christmas...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian view on the Christmas break: no thanks to Boris Johnson

Spending time with family matters enormously to human beings. There was a spectacular reminder of that truth this week. DNA from the bones and teeth of 35 people who were buried more than 5,700 years ago in a neolithic tomb in the Cotswolds showed that, fully 700 years before work began on Stonehenge, 27 of the 35 were biological relatives from five generations, including small children. The realities of neolithic life are mostly unimaginable to us today. In their care for family, on the other hand, these otherwise distant communities seem vividly relatable.
U.K.
The Independent

Phone users to get Boxing Day coronavirus text urging adults to ‘get boosted’

The Government will send millions of text messages on Boxing Day urging people to get a coronavirus booster vaccine.The message, part of the Get Boosted Now campaign, is the latest attempt to reduce the impact of the Omicron variant sweeping the UK.More than 32 million booster and third doses have already been administered.The message will read: “Get boosted now.“Every adult needs a Covid-19 booster vaccine to protect against Omicron.“Get your Covid-19 vaccine or booster.“See NHS website for details.”It has never been as important to get protected with the booster, so whether it is in between turkey sandwiches or before the...
WORLD
Daily Mail

All they want for Christmas is a booster: Eight mass vaccination centres stay open across England and give thousands more top-up Covid jabs

Volunteers have given up their Christmas Day to deliver thousands of Covid booster jabs in special centres across England. NHS England has said that thousands of first, second and third jabs will be given on December 25 as the Government races to boost national immunity against Omicron before the variant plunges the country further into crisis.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Christmas
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BBC

Wales follows Scotland with measures from Boxing Day

Watch: Javid promises millions more antivirals for UK. Video caption: Health Secretary Sajid Javid promises millions more antivirals for UKHealth Secretary Sajid Javid promises millions more antivirals for UK. The UK has bought an extra 4.25m doses of antivirals to help the NHS fight the latest Covid wave, the health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boosters offered on Christmas Day in bid to hit 20m vaccination target

Booster jabs will be on offer on Christmas Day and Boxing Day as the NHS ramps up its vaccination drive in a bid to meet Boris Johnson’s target of protecting everyone eligible in England by the end of the month.Downing Street declined to set a figure for daily jabs to hit the “challenging” goal, which will require around 1m boosters a day for the remainder of the month - almost double the current rate and well above the maximum of 752,000 achieved in March.Mr Johnson’s official spokesperson confirmed that the aim was to deliver jabs to those eligible by...
WORLD
BBC

Covid-19: Christmas Day vaccines to be offered across London

Londoners will be able to get jabbed over the festive period thanks to an army of vaccine volunteers. Croydon University Hospital, which says 50 members of the public have signed up for a Christmas Day vaccine, is one of many sites offering jabs this weekend. The south London hospital will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Will there be a lockdown after Christmas as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.The UK has recorded more than 74,000 confirmed cases of the strain so far and at least 18 deaths, prompting fresh fears that more severe social restrictions could soon be imposed on the British public.But prime minister Boris Johnson has declared that no further restrictions will be introduced before Christmas, explaining that “that people can go ahead with their plans”,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Huge rise in first Covid jabs as vaccine refuseniks come forward

The number of people getting their first jabs of the Covid vaccine soared in the run-up to Christmas, the latest government figures show.Just over 221,000 first doses were administered in England in the week ending 21 December – a 46 per cent rise from the previous week, the Department for Health and Social Care said.The largest increase was seen among young people – one of the groups that the vaccine programme has found hardest to reach – with an 85 per cent increase in first doses for those aged 18 and 24, and a 71 per cent rise in first...
WORLD
BBC

Cromer Boxing Day dip 2021 postponed over Covid concerns

An annual Boxing Day dip, held for more than 30 years, has been cancelled for the second consecutive year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event in Cromer, organised by North Norfolk Beach Runners, has raised thousands of pounds for local good causes since it started in 1985. "It is...
WORLD
forexlive.com

UK Covid cases 106,122 versus 90,629 yesterday

The UK Covid cases has a spiked to a new record of 106,122 versus 90,629 yesterday. The number of deaths increase by 140 versus 172 yesterday. The number of deaths from Covid have remained relatively low despite the sharp spike up in cases. The number of hospitalizations in London have...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy