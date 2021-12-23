ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron Turns From Bad Santa To Good Santa

By MarketPulse
 5 days ago

US equity markets jump on positive Omicron reports. A cocktail containing better US Q3 GDP data, along with positive omicron headlines further inoculated financial markets against a year-end sell-off overnight. Mostly, it was Scottish and Imperial College London’s studies that back up preliminary South African data, suggesting that omicron is far...

US Stock Futures Rise amid Christmas Holiday Travel Chaos

The British pound held steady on Monday morning amid a low-volume environment. The currency has been rising as investors adjust their expectations of the Omicron variant. While the number of Covid-19 cases in the country has been rising, evidence shows that the number of deaths has not increased dramatically. This is in line with two reports published last month that showed the Omicron variant is milder than Delta. Therefore, investors believe that the Bank of England (BOE) will embrace a relatively hawkish tone in the coming year.
Santa rally stalls as the world focuses on Omicron

Get our view on what to expect on this holiday-shortened week. The traditional Santa rally is looking less likely this year as global markets fall at the start of Christmas week. Volatility is higher and European markets have fallen heavily. The FTSE 100 and the Cac 40 are holding up the best so far, with the Dax and Italian FTSE MIB struggling, the latter is down some 2%. US futures markets are also pointing to a lower open for the major US indices. There is some hope, however, with everyone getting so negative, it could be a good time to start buying. Also, according to data collated by the Stock Trader’s Almanac, the Santa rally usually occurs on the last 5 trading sessions of the year and lasts until the second trading session of January. Thus, stocks could still rally into year end, you just need to hold your nerve, and remember that lower volume during this holiday-shortened week could lead to swings to the downside.
Vladimir Putin
World Stock Indices Grow Despite The Omicron Disease Rise

Yesterday, by the close of the stock exchange, the S&P 500 (US500) increased by 1.0%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (US30) gained 0.7%, and the Nasdaq (US100) added 1.2%. Positive statistical data provided significant support to the market. The US consumer confidence index increased to 115.8 in December, well above the consensus forecast of 111.0. The US GDP growth for the quarter was 2.3% (2.1% was expected). The US existing home sales increased by 1.9% in November. Sentiment for a rebound in stocks was also boosted by news that Pfizer’s COVID-19 tablets have received emergency approval in the US. Pfizer’s “Paxlovid” is the first approved COVID-19 drug for home use.
US Dollar Slips As Risk Appetite Rises

The US dollar was in full retreat overnight, mostly due to reports that omicron presents fewer hospitalisation risks. That saw sentiment swing even more strongly back to the global recovery trade and saw the dollar index collapse by 0.37% to 96.12, easing still more in Asia to 96.03. I am adjusting my downside support level to 95.85 on the dollar index, where it has traced out a triple bottom. A daily close under 95.85 sets up a deeper US dollar correction, potentially into January, assuming omicron remains a storm in a teacup in the minds of the investors globally.
Could Bitcoin Benefit From A Santa Claus Rally?

CNBC personality Jim Cramer has been pushing the possibility of a so-called “Santa Claus rally” across the stock market. But could this holiday-related trend have an impact on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies?. Mad Money Host Calls For “Santa Claus Rally”. Bitcoin has taken a beating, down substantially from...
How to Turn Alexa Into Santa Claus This Christmas

'Tis the season when people eagerly await the arrival of the most famous person of all. No, not Adele or Beyonce. Santa Claus!. And in order to bring holiday cheer into our homes this Christmas, Amazon has added Santa Claus as its Alexa's latest voice skill. Here's how to set...
Man who infected 'all of his friends' after being incorrectly told he was Covid negative on CHRISTMAS DAY - along with 1,394 others - was minutes from partying at a busy club when he got the right results

A man who infected all of his friends after being wrongly told he was Covid-negative was minutes away from partying in a popular nightclub when he received the right results. The Eastern Sydney local was one hundreds of people caught up in a major testing bungle which saw 1,395 positive cases incorrectly told they were virus-free.
The sea on fire, record-breaking floods and a heat dome: The biggest climate crisis moments of 2021

For a long time, terms such as “global warming”, or “climate change”, have seemed to refer to a remote, somewhat abstract, issue for many populations – particularly those in wealthy nations.Even as the rhetoric for describing the collapse of our planet’s weather systems has ratcheted up, with scientists deploying terms such as “climate crisis”, and “environment emergency”, to try to drive home the scale of the issue, the warnings have largely been regarded as being for the future.The first wave of serious warnings about the climate and mankind’s role in destabilising it came in the mid-20th century. But over 70...
Bread Recalls Hit the U.S. Amid the Holidays

Double-check before you make that sandwich: multiple bread recalls were issued earlier in December. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, and Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products on Dec. 18. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens. These announcements come as many in the U.S. gather for the holiday meals, meaning this recall is urgent for those in affected areas.
Amazon worker died on the job after being denied sick leave, say co-workers

Two Amazon workers reportedly died at the company's warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, according to co-workers. One of the workers who passed away reportedly had a request for a sick leave denied following which they suffered a stroke and 'died on the job.' One of the co-workers said the company also told them to continue working as usual despite the man passing away. The co-workers spoke to the workers’ rights organization 'More Perfect Union' about the deaths that happened with hours of each other on November 28 and 29, with one of them dying at the facility, while the other passed away while being transported from work in an ambulance, reported MSN News.
