Yen is trading broadly lower this week, and remain soft in Asian session, following the rally in US stocks overnight. Dollar is also weak in risk-on markets, while Euro is not far away. On the other hand, Sterling is so far the strongest one, followed by Aussie. The economic calendar is very light in the holiday-shortened week. The movements in currencies will more likely follow overall risk sentiment than not.

MARKETS ・ 11 HOURS AGO