But a Md. Health Official says vaccines are effective against this new variant. Annapolis, Md (KM) The Omincron variant of the COVID-19 virus has surpassed in numbers of cases the current Delta variant that has been circulating since earlier this year. Dr. Jinlene Chan, Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services for the Maryland Department of Health, notes that the US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention has estimated that the Omicron variant now accounts for 73% of the COVID cases in the country. “In this region, which includes Maryland and Washington DC, the CDC estimates that 75% are the Omicron variant,” she says.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO