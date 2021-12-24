ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ex-Minnesota police officer found guilty of manslaughter in shooting of Daunte Wright

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - A Minnesota jury on Thursday found former police officer Kimberly Potter guilty of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Black motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stop when she mistakenly fired her handgun instead of her Taser. A 12-member jury declared Potter, 49, guilty of first-degree and...

Insider

Daunte Wright's former teacher said ex-police officer Kim Potter was 'so brash and brazen that she murdered a Black man with no thought' ahead of manslaughter trial

Former Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter's manslaughter trial in the death of Daunte Wright begins Tuesday with jury selection. Wright's former teacher, Courtney Ross, said Potter "murdered a Black man with no thought." Ross was the girlfriend of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed during an arrest in...
The Independent

Daunte Wright shooting: Kim Potter ‘manipulated’ gun holster before fatal shooting to make drawing firearm ‘easier,’ court hears

Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter adjusted her firearm holster, which made drawing her gun “more efficient”, before fatally shooting 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright, the court was told on Monday during the second week of her trial.Brent Peterson, an agent with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), noted that Ms Potter adjusted her firearm holster before approaching Wright’s vehicle.“It would just make drawing the firearm easier, more efficient,” Mr Peterson testified.Mr Petersen was shown a composite video that synced body-worn camera footage from Ms Potter, former sergeant Mychal Johnson and footage from the squad car. Noting a...
The Independent

Kim Potter trial: Fellow police officer testifies he was holding Daunte Wright’s arm before he was fatally shot

A police sergeant at the scene when Daunte Wright was fatally shot by now-former police officer Kim Potter in a Minneapolis suburb has testified that he held his arm to stop him from driving away, as jurors in her trial for manslaughter saw extensive footage of the aftermath of the shooting and her emotional reactions.Ms Potter, formerly of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, has argued that she meant to draw her Taser when she shot Mr Wright with her service firearm after pulling him over on 11 April. She is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter for his death,...
CBS News

Daunte Wright's mother testifies she saw son's lifeless body in car on a video call moments after shooting

The mother of a Black motorist who was fatally shot by a suburban Minnesota police officer during a traffic stop testified that she was saw her son's lifeless body in the driver's seat on a video call just after the shooting. Daunte Wright's mother, Katie Bryant, testified about the moment she saw her son lying in his car after he'd been shot by Officer Kim Potter.
rocketcitynow.com

Kim Potter Trial: Daunte Wright's girlfriend recalls fatal shooting; judge denies defense's motion for mistrial

MINNEAPOLIS — North Memorial Ambulance supervisor Mike Morelock and paramedic Dustin Johnson detail Daunte Wright's condition as they attempted life-saving measures. Three police officers, two from Brooklyn Center and one from Champlin, describe hectic scene on arrival. Wright's girlfriend Alayna Albrecht-Payton describes fatal police encounter. State called Daunte Wright's...
Bossip

Jury in Amy Potter manslaughter case deliberates for 5 hours yesterday

The only thing we want to hear is “guilty”. Amy Potter is now in the final phase of the process to determine whether or not she goes to prison for a very long time for killing Daunte Wright during a traffic stop earlier this year. According to CNN, a jury of 6 men and 6 women deliberated for 5 hours following the prosecution’s closing arguments on Monday.
Columbian

Defense rests at officer’s trial over Daunte Wright’s death

MINNEAPOLIS — The defense has rested in the trial of a Minnesota police officer charged in the fatal shooting of Black motorist Daunte Wright. Kim Potter, 49, is charged with manslaughter in Wright’s death during a traffic stop April 11 in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. Potter...
The Independent

Daunte Wright: Who was the 20-year-old Black man shot dead by Kim Potter in Minneapolis suburb?

The death of a 20-year-old Black man, Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, in April 2021 sparked protests against the police even as tensions were already running high due to the murder trial of a police officer over George Floyd’s death a year earlier.Mr Floyd’s death in May 2020 prompted waves of protests across the US and had a profound impact on the Black Lives Matter movement globally – but nowhere has it affected communities more than in Minneapolis.On 11 April 2021, outcry again returned to the city after Wright was shot dead by officer Kim Potter in Brooklyn...
The Independent

Kim Potter trial - live: Ex-officer found guilty on both charges over shooting of Daunte Wright

After three-and-a-half days of deliberation, the jury has reached a decision in the case of Kim Potter, a white former Minneapolis-area police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist. Potter was found guilty on both charges of manslaughter she was facing for mistakenly grabbing her gun instead of her Taser before pulling the trigger during an April 2021 traffic stop with Mr Wright. She had pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter charges against her.The case was seen by many as a test of whether the justice system will hold police accused of excessive force accountable. Mr Wright’s killing occurred in April while another white officer, former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin, was on trial for the murder of George Floyd just miles away. The shooting set off another round of large-scale civil rights protests in the Twin Cities, after a summer of unrest in 2020. Read More Kim Potter trial: Who is the former Minnesota officer and why did she shoot Daunte Wright?
Indy100

Powerful police violence meme shared after Daunte Wright’s killer, Kim Potter, convicted

Kim Potter has been found guilty on both manslaughter charges over the shooting of Daunte Wright.The former Minneapolis-area police officer shot and killed Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist.Potter grabbed her gun instead of her Taser and pulled the trigger during an April 2021 traffic stop—resulting in his death. She claims she made an ‘innocent mistake’ and mistook her firearm for her Taser when she shot the man dead.Potter had pleaded not guilty, but after three-and-a-half days of deliberation the jury reached their decision to convict.After the verdict was released, a powerful meme began circulating online that refers to three...
