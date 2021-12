We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. If you were dreaming of a Pixel Christmas when you ordered your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro back in November or early December, it seems that the elves have had a tough time producing enough units of the two new handsets. Some who ordered one of the new devices were given an estimated delivery date around Christmas Eve which Google is not going to be able to meet.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO