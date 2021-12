Pierce County Council announcement. The Pierce County Districting Committee approved new boundaries for Pierce County’s seven council districts at its Dec. 16, 2021 meeting. The adopted map adjusted the boundaries to accommodate growth over the last 10 years, as identified by the 2020 Census. The Pierce County Charter stipulates that the seven council districts must have approximately the same number of residents so that people are equally represented by an elected council member.

PIERCE COUNTY, WA ・ 7 DAYS AGO