Environment

Dump Confusion: Tips On Holiday Waste and Recycling

 5 days ago

KIII 3News

City's Solid Waste Services reminds residents to dispose of holiday recyclables accordingly

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Christmas around the corner, residents are sure to have their fair share of recyclables to dispose of. The City of Corpus Christi's Solid Waste Services reminds residents that the holidays are a perfect time to practice recycling. Solid Waste Director David Lehfeldt said that residents often throw away items that aren't recyclable. He adds that doing this can cause more harm than good when dumping trash in their respective bins.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
thewoodlandstownshipblog-environment.com

2021 Holiday Waste Guide: Service schedule updates and tips to make your holiday a little greener

There will be no interruption in curbside trash and recycling services during the Christmas and New Year holidays. All services will occur on their regularly scheduled day including yard trimmings and bulky trash pick-up. The Woodlands Recycling Center at 5402 Research Forest Drive will be closed on Saturday, December 25 and Saturday, January...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
ClarkCountyToday

Area residents can cut down on holiday waste by recycling Christmas Trees

VANCOUVER – After the holiday festivities wind down, Clark County Public Health urges residents to recycle their Christmas trees, rather than tossing them in the trash. From Thanksgiving to the New Year, holiday waste accounts for an additional 20 to 25 percent increase in trash, including Christmas trees. The National Christmas Tree Association estimates 25 to 30 million live Christmas trees are sold in the U.S. every year. Clark County is among the top counties in Washington for cut trees.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Phys.org

E-waste recycling emits emerging synthetic antioxidants

Manufacturers add synthetic antioxidants to plastics, rubbers and other polymers to make them last longer. However, the health effects of these compounds, and how readily they migrate into the environment, are largely unknown. Now, researchers reporting in ACS' Environmental Science & Technology Letters have detected a broad range of emerging synthetic antioxidants, called hindered phenol and sulfur antioxidants, in dust from electronic waste (e-waste) recycling workshops, possibly posing risks for the workers inside.
ENVIRONMENT
WRDW-TV

Tips to prevent waste during the holiday season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Preventing waste usually isn’t at the top of many people’s to-do list during the holiday season, but state health officials say it might need to be. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, the amount...
ENVIRONMENT
villapark.org

Waste and recycling services resuming

Republic Services expects to fully resume waste and recycling services tomorrow, Friday, December 17, 2021. Residential waste and recycling services for Thursday, December 16 will be collected on Friday, December 17, and possibly Saturday, December 18. Residential waste and recycling services for Friday, December 17 will be collected on Saturday, December 18.
elkrivermn.gov

Energy City Insights - Holiday Recycling Tips

The holiday season brings many festive events, time with family, tasty treats, and so much more! With all of that comes added waste and recycling that needs to be disposed of!. This time of year produces odd items that can sometimes be challenging when it comes to properly disposing of them. Learn more about proper disposal of holiday items like wrapping paper, Styrofoam, tinsel, Christmas lights, and more by clicking here.
ENVIRONMENT
Vail Daily

Sustainability Tip: Plan ahead to reduce waste this holiday season

The holidays come with some sustainability challenges. Stanford University reports that Americans throw away about 25% more trash than usual between Thanksgiving and New Year’s. Consider all the single-use wrapping paper, the shipping and packaging, the feasts, the trips back and forth to the store — it can really add up.
VAIL, CO
lagunabeachindy.com

Letter: Recycling Food Waste

In Thursday’s Los Angeles Times and in subsequent publications – I read that the State of California is going big time to grapple with waste, recycling, and reusing by making it a law that we dispose of food waste in the “green barrels” or barrels designated for vegetation which in turn will be processed with yard clippings, etc. rather than being just dumped in the landfill.
CALIFORNIA STATE
murfreesboro.com

Rutherford County Solid Waste Discusses Holiday Schedule Changes and Recycling Options

Rutherford County Solid Waste is advising residents of schedule adjustments for the upcoming holidays while encouraging mindfulness of recycling options. “Rutherford County Solid Waste respectfully requests that citizens recycle as much cardboard, paper, and other recyclables as possible,” said Director Bishop Wagener. “Recycling is a high priority for Rutherford County because it helps reduce the amount of materials that get placed in the landfill.”
ENVIRONMENT
Wicked Local

WIN Waste Innovations: Tips on reducing waste during the holidays

WIN Waste Innovations issued the following guest commentary. As anyone who has spent time cleaning up wrapping paper or the remnants of a holiday meal knows, this is the season of celebration, giving … and waste. In fact, Americans throw away 25 percent more trash during the Thanksgiving to New Year's holiday period than any other time of year. The extra waste amounts to 25 million tons of garbage, or about 1 million extra tons per week, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
ENVIRONMENT
kymkemp.com

Arcata Offers Some Tips So You Can Have a Zero Waste Holiday

Holiday season is in full swing, and the Environmental Services Department would like to remind the community to consider going zero waste when doing last-minute gift shopping and planning holiday meals. During the holiday season, the United States tosses out an estimated 25% more trash than any other time of...
ARCATA, CA
FOX59

IMPD, Indy DPW offer tips to dispose of holiday waste, other things to watch for

INDIANAPOLIS — Once families are done celebrating, IMPD and Indy DPW have some tips to help keep you and any new presents safe. This includes the best ways to dispose of any extra holiday waste, as well as other things to watch out for.  One of the big things is to be careful about what you leave out with your trash this weekend. Boxes of items you’ve […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
littlevillagemag.com

Rockin’ around the Christmas trash: A guide to recycling your holiday waste

Perhaps the worst part of Christmas is the inevitable clean-up afterwards: the mountain of empty boxes, shredded wrapping paper, string lights with burnt-out bulbs and the tree slowly going from beloved holiday symbol to fire hazard. But before you toss it all into the dumpster or stuff it into a garbage can, consider these ways to recycle, compost and minimize holiday waste.
IOWA CITY, IA

