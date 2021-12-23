Dump Confusion: Tips On Holiday Waste and Recycling

The holiday season brings many festive events, time with family, tasty treats, and so much more! With all of that comes added waste and recycling that needs to be disposed of!. This time of year produces odd items that can sometimes be challenging when it comes to properly disposing of them. Learn more about proper disposal of holiday items like wrapping paper, Styrofoam, tinsel, Christmas lights, and more by clicking here.

