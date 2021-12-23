Dump Confusion: Tips On Holiday Waste and Recycling

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – During the holiday season, the City of Albuquerque Solid Waste Department reminds the community about the importance of reducing waste and recycling items correctly. The department states in a news release that during the holidays, household waste in America increases by about 25%. Crime: 911...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Christmas around the corner, residents are sure to have their fair share of recyclables to dispose of. The City of Corpus Christi's Solid Waste Services reminds residents that the holidays are a perfect time to practice recycling. Solid Waste Director David Lehfeldt said that residents often throw away items that aren't recyclable. He adds that doing this can cause more harm than good when dumping trash in their respective bins.
There will be no interruption in curbside trash and recycling services during the Christmas and New Year holidays. All services will occur on their regularly scheduled day including yard trimmings and bulky trash pick-up. The Woodlands Recycling Center at 5402 Research Forest Drive will be closed on Saturday, December 25 and Saturday, January...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Whether it’s a Christmas tree or the hundreds of bows that you’ve put on presents, Christmas time can often come with more waste than you want. Modern Disposal in Buffalo has some tips on how you can responsibly get rid of your garbage. First...
Opening presents together with loved ones is often a joyous part of the holiday season, but it can also create a lot of extra waste. With piles of shiny Christmas paper, bows, boxes and gift bags, some may be left wondering how to dispose of all the remnants. Here are...
VANCOUVER – After the holiday festivities wind down, Clark County Public Health urges residents to recycle their Christmas trees, rather than tossing them in the trash. From Thanksgiving to the New Year, holiday waste accounts for an additional 20 to 25 percent increase in trash, including Christmas trees. The National Christmas Tree Association estimates 25 to 30 million live Christmas trees are sold in the U.S. every year. Clark County is among the top counties in Washington for cut trees.
Manufacturers add synthetic antioxidants to plastics, rubbers and other polymers to make them last longer. However, the health effects of these compounds, and how readily they migrate into the environment, are largely unknown. Now, researchers reporting in ACS' Environmental Science & Technology Letters have detected a broad range of emerging synthetic antioxidants, called hindered phenol and sulfur antioxidants, in dust from electronic waste (e-waste) recycling workshops, possibly posing risks for the workers inside.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Preventing waste usually isn’t at the top of many people’s to-do list during the holiday season, but state health officials say it might need to be. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, the amount...
Republic Services expects to fully resume waste and recycling services tomorrow, Friday, December 17, 2021. Residential waste and recycling services for Thursday, December 16 will be collected on Friday, December 17, and possibly Saturday, December 18. Residential waste and recycling services for Friday, December 17 will be collected on Saturday, December 18.
The holiday season brings many festive events, time with family, tasty treats, and so much more! With all of that comes added waste and recycling that needs to be disposed of!. This time of year produces odd items that can sometimes be challenging when it comes to properly disposing of them. Learn more about proper disposal of holiday items like wrapping paper, Styrofoam, tinsel, Christmas lights, and more by clicking here.
Dear Eartha, I love the holidays. I love baking a ton of cookies, decorating my home and wrapping gifts fit for a photo shoot. I realize it’s wasteful, but I’m not ready to give up my holiday traditions. Do you have any advice for me?. There’s no shame...
The holidays come with some sustainability challenges. Stanford University reports that Americans throw away about 25% more trash than usual between Thanksgiving and New Year’s. Consider all the single-use wrapping paper, the shipping and packaging, the feasts, the trips back and forth to the store — it can really add up.
In Thursday’s Los Angeles Times and in subsequent publications – I read that the State of California is going big time to grapple with waste, recycling, and reusing by making it a law that we dispose of food waste in the “green barrels” or barrels designated for vegetation which in turn will be processed with yard clippings, etc. rather than being just dumped in the landfill.
WESTBROOK, Maine — It's about to be a busy time for Casella Waste Systems in southern Maine. The facility said it usually collects and sorts 250-300 tons of trash a day and added that number jumps an extra 50 tons a day during the holidays. "A little extra pressure...
Rutherford County Solid Waste is advising residents of schedule adjustments for the upcoming holidays while encouraging mindfulness of recycling options. “Rutherford County Solid Waste respectfully requests that citizens recycle as much cardboard, paper, and other recyclables as possible,” said Director Bishop Wagener. “Recycling is a high priority for Rutherford County because it helps reduce the amount of materials that get placed in the landfill.”
WIN Waste Innovations issued the following guest commentary. As anyone who has spent time cleaning up wrapping paper or the remnants of a holiday meal knows, this is the season of celebration, giving … and waste. In fact, Americans throw away 25 percent more trash during the Thanksgiving to New Year's holiday period than any other time of year. The extra waste amounts to 25 million tons of garbage, or about 1 million extra tons per week, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Holiday season is in full swing, and the Environmental Services Department would like to remind the community to consider going zero waste when doing last-minute gift shopping and planning holiday meals. During the holiday season, the United States tosses out an estimated 25% more trash than any other time of...
INDIANAPOLIS — Once families are done celebrating, IMPD and Indy DPW have some tips to help keep you and any new presents safe. This includes the best ways to dispose of any extra holiday waste, as well as other things to watch out for. One of the big things is to be careful about what you leave out with your trash this weekend. Boxes of items you’ve […]
BUDA, TEXAS – Because of the timing of the collections, Texas Disposal Systems (TDS) waste collections will not be affected by the holidays. Additionally, TDS has worked with the City of Buda to ensure residents will be able to take advantage of alternative pick-ups and recycling options for live trees and holiday lights.
Perhaps the worst part of Christmas is the inevitable clean-up afterwards: the mountain of empty boxes, shredded wrapping paper, string lights with burnt-out bulbs and the tree slowly going from beloved holiday symbol to fire hazard. But before you toss it all into the dumpster or stuff it into a garbage can, consider these ways to recycle, compost and minimize holiday waste.
