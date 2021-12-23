Fact Check-Image purporting to show New York Times opinion piece calling for teachers to ‘tolerate bullying towards unvaccinated children’ is digitally altered

An image purporting to show a screenshot of an opinion piece published by the New York Times calling for teachers to “tolerate bullying towards unvaccinated children” is digitally altered. No such headline or article was published by the outlet.

The New York Times branding is viewable at the top of the image, with a headline that reads: “Teachers should tolerate bullying towards unvaccinated children” (here).

The subheading of the image reads: “As heartless as it may sound, it may be the only way to encourage parents to make the right choice.”

One user who shared the screenshot on Twitter said: “You won’t want a parent teacher [sic] conference with me if this happens to my child” (here).

Another individual who posted the image on Facebook said: “It is a weird time in history” (here).

Other examples of the image shared on social media can be seen (here), (here), (here), (here).

A spokesperson for the New York Times confirmed to Reuters that the outlet did not publish or write any such headline.

Reuters found no article with this headline published on the New York Times website (here), (here), (here).

The word ‘opinion’ is written in red font, fully capitalized and in bold on the New York Times website, as opposed to black font and only the first letter capitalized as seen in the falsified image (here) (click through to articles).

Reuters also found no reporting from other media outlets related to the alleged headline.

A Twitter advanced search did not reveal the article published on the New York Times Twitter account or the New York Times Opinion Twitter profile (bit.ly/3Emrl6H).

VERDICT

Altered. An image purporting to show a New York Times op-ed headline that encourages teachers to tolerate bullying towards unvaccinated children is fabricated.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .