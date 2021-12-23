ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fact Check-Image purporting to show New York Times opinion piece calling for teachers to ‘tolerate bullying towards unvaccinated children’ is digitally altered

By Reuters Fact Check
 3 days ago

An image purporting to show a screenshot of an opinion piece published by the New York Times calling for teachers to “tolerate bullying towards unvaccinated children” is digitally altered. No such headline or article was published by the outlet.

The New York Times branding is viewable at the top of the image, with a headline that reads: “Teachers should tolerate bullying towards unvaccinated children” (here).

The subheading of the image reads: “As heartless as it may sound, it may be the only way to encourage parents to make the right choice.”

One user who shared the screenshot on Twitter said: “You won’t want a parent teacher [sic] conference with me if this happens to my child” (here).

Another individual who posted the image on Facebook said: “It is a weird time in history” (here).

Other examples of the image shared on social media can be seen (here), (here), (here), (here).

A spokesperson for the New York Times confirmed to Reuters that the outlet did not publish or write any such headline.

Reuters found no article with this headline published on the New York Times website (here), (here), (here).

The word ‘opinion’ is written in red font, fully capitalized and in bold on the New York Times website, as opposed to black font and only the first letter capitalized as seen in the falsified image (here) (click through to articles).

Reuters also found no reporting from other media outlets related to the alleged headline.

A Twitter advanced search did not reveal the article published on the New York Times Twitter account or the New York Times Opinion Twitter profile (bit.ly/3Emrl6H).

Reuters previously addressed falsified media articles (here), (here), (here).

VERDICT

Altered. An image purporting to show a New York Times op-ed headline that encourages teachers to tolerate bullying towards unvaccinated children is fabricated.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .

Related
The Independent

Woman’s video showing how long it took for her Covid tests to turn positive goes viral: ‘Keep testing’

A writer on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has urged her social media followers to “keep testing” after she explained how she waited 11 days for a positive test result after her partner became infectious. Explaining the situation in a TikTok video on Wednesday, Ariel Dumas said it began when her partner tested for Covid on 10 December with a PCR test, and was positive. He did not find out his result until 14 December. She said she took at-home “rapid” tests on 13 and 14 December which were were negative, but that she also began experiencing Covid...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Conversation U.S.

Facebook became Meta – and the company's dangerous behavior came into sharp focus in 2021: 4 essential reads

Meta, née Facebook, had a rough year in 2021, in public opinion if not financially. Revelations from whistleblower Frances Haugen, first detailed in a Wall Street Journal investigative series and then presented in congressional testimony, show that the company was aware of the harm it was causing. Growing concerns about misinformation, emotional manipulation and psychological harm came to a head this year when Haugen released internal company documents showing that the company’s own research confirmed the societal and individual harm its Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms cause. The Conversation gathered four articles from our archives that delve into research that explains Meta’s...
INTERNET
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris says her 'biggest failure' as Vice President has been 'not getting out of DC more' as she continues to come under fire for making just ONE trip to border region despite crisis

Vice President Kamala Harris conceded in a televised interview this week that her 'biggest failure' since taking office last January has been 'not getting out of DC more,' as she continues to face criticism for making just one visit to the southern border despite the worsening migrant crisis. Speaking to...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Man who interrupted son’s call with Biden to say ‘Let’s go Brandon’ says he is being attacked for an ‘innocent jest’

The Oregon father who interrupted a Christmas Eve phone call from President Joe Biden with a phrase meant to stand for a vulgar insult is now complaining about the criticism he has received since the incident. On Friday, Jared Schmeck and his children were connected with Mr Biden and first lady Jill Biden after he dialed the phone number for the North American Aerospace Defence Command’s long-running Santa Tracker hotline. Norad’s Santa Tracker, a volunteer-run effort that purports to track the jolly toy delivery man’s airborne sleigh as he makes his way around the world each Christmas Eve, has in...
U.S. POLITICS
MarketWatch

‘There’s no reason to test if you have no symptoms,’ and two more surprising statements by a South African doctor instrumental in identifying omicron

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the South African doctor who is among those credited with alerting the world to the omicron variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, on Friday offered a few intriguing findings about the strain that has contributed to hundreds of flights being canceled on Christmas Eve, as the illness depletes air-carrier workforces.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

Biden administration turned down public health expert plan in late October that called for manufacturing and sending over 700 million rapid COVID-19 tests to Americans ahead of holidays, per Vanity Fair report

The Biden administration turned down a COVID-19 mass testing plan in late October, per Vanity Fair. Experts in the meeting called for 732 million rapid at-home tests to be produced and distributed per month. They expected a holiday surge, but WH officials said that test manufacturers did not have capacity.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS Chicago

Officer Recalls Conversation With Little Girl Seen In Social Media Post: ‘She Said I Was Her Best Friend’

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago police officer, sitting across the table from a little girl, the picture that went viral on social media. The officer originally posted it after a tough day on the job. He tells CBS 2’s Jermont Terry the girl reminded him what was important. On this Christmas Eve, so many people reflect on the year. Yet, Kenneth Griffin’s thoughts go back to when he joined the Chicago Police Department four years ago. “After growing up in Englewood and seeing all the things that happened in my neighborhood as it relates to policing, I wanted to be part of the solution,”...
CHICAGO, IL
d1softballnews.com

“Thousands of civilian deaths caused by US raids, including children”: New York Times reveals secret Pentagon documents

Thousands of civilians were killed by the United States in air strikes, due to information from intelligence incorrect and targets chosen in a hasty and imprecise way. This is revealed by a hidden archive of Pentagon documents on the US air campaign in the Middle East since 2014, published by New York Times. A photograph, the one contained in the cards, very different from the one promoted by the US government, which for years has been talking about precision wars thanks to drones and targeted bombs. The documents revealed by the authoritative daily show that transparency on the operations has often been denied, and that many of the mistakes made have gone unpunished. In many operations that went wrong, children also died, explains the Nyt, but in no case have any illegal or disciplinary action been taken against the perpetrators. Only in a few dozen cases would compensatory payments be made to the loved ones of the victims. Us Central Command spokesman Bill Urban replied to the New York Times: «Even with the best technology in the world, mistakes can happen. We try to learn from the mistakes made ».
MILITARY
