Sales of new single-family homes posted a gain in November, increasing 12.4 percent to 744,000 at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate from a 662,000 pace in October. Despite the gain, sales are down 14.0 percent from the year-ago level (see top of first chart). New home sales surged in the second half of 2020 but then slowed sharply in the first half of 2021. Since June of this year, sales have been slowly trending higher again (see top of first chart).

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO