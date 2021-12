After Vanderbilt's final game at the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii, got called off due to COVID-19 issues within Stanford's program, the Commodores are expected to head back to Nashville and get ready for the start of SEC play on Jan. 4 at Arkansas. Vanderbilt likely will not schedule a replacement game that would take place before it heads to Fayetteville, so the 'Dores will finish nonconference play with an 8-4 record.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO