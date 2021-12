New data from real estate giant Zillow reveals the most popular places to browse and buy homes during this year's incredibly hot market. South Lake Tahoe, California, took the top slot, and it’s easy to see why. The city boasts ample access to outdoor activities and proximity to larger cities in California and Nevada — making it the perfect weekend escape. It’s about an hour from Reno and a two-hour drive to Sacramento (and its suburb of Rocklin, California, ranked on Money’s 2021 Best Place to Live list).

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO