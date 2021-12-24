ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

How To Maintain Active Lifestyles for Aging Adults

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
KTEN.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://pick-kart.com/how-to-maintain-active-lifestyles-for-aging-adults/. There’s an expression in the medical community that if a pill offered all the benefits to your body that exercise does, it would be the greatest advancement in medical history. Unfortunately, studies show that over 28% of men and 33% of women over 65 remain physically inactive,...

www.kten.com

Comments / 0

Related
easyhealthoptions.com

Two hot drinks that could lower your risk of stroke and dementia

Although many of us still think of our morning cup of coffee as just a way to help us wake up a little less grouchy, research has proven that it can also deliver big health benefits. In fact, from reducing your risk of diabetes and heart disease to improving liver...
DRINKS
spring.org.uk

The Everyday Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

The drink may also be protective against type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome. Drinking a pint of low-fat milk each day could help double weight loss, researchers have found. The healthy drink has been linked to halving fat and reducing the chance of type 2 diabetes. Critical nutrients in milk...
WEIGHT LOSS
Sidney Daily News

A diet for dementia prevention

We often hear about diet and heart disease or weight loss. I recently read about a diet that might prevent dementia. Have you heard of this?. There has been recent research on diet and dementia. The MIND (Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay) diet combines the Mediterranean and the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diets and focuses on foods that have been found to have a protective effect on the brain. The diet aims to slow the loss of brain function, thereby delaying or possibly preventing dementia.
FITNESS
Medical News Today

Is watermelon high in sugar for people with diabetes? Diet tips and nutrition

Watermelon is a refreshing summer fruit that contains plenty of natural sugar. While it is usually safe for a person with diabetes to include watermelon in their eating pattern, several factors determine the portion size and frequency of consumption. People living with diabetes need to be careful about their food...
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#Exercise Equipment#Fatty Fish#Nutrition
Real Simple

The #1 Snack to Limit to Reduce Your Risk of Dementia, According to Science

You might notice something in common among the items that earned a spot on our list of six foods you should be eating every day for better brain health, according to a dietitian: they're high in antioxidants, fiber, and healthy fats. But one thing they—and most of the core components of the brain-boosting MIND diet—are not super-high on? The glycemic index, which is related to their impact on blood sugar.
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

How to eat your way to a healthy brain

In a new study from Deakin University, researchers found people who eat a healthy diet during middle age have a larger brain volume than those with less healthy diets. The findings suggest food choices in midlife may reduce the risk of dementia and other degenerative brain disorders as we age.
FITNESS
asapland.com

What is the Treatment for Muscle Weakness?

Treatment of muscle weakness depends on the cause, but there are several treatments available. Most cases can be treated with rest and simple exercises to increase strength. Stretching exercises may also help relieve pain and correct posture problems caused by weak muscles. Severely weakened muscles may require physical therapy or surgery, depending on the severity of the problem. Some people have been helped by electrical stimulation or injections into their painful areas involving nerves in their spine (epidural steroid injection).
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
Washington Times-Herald

How different vitamins affect the body

At the dawn of a new year, it's not uncommon for people take inventory of their personal health and strive to make positive changes. Being more conscientious of the foods they put into their bodies is a start, but some individuals may wonder if supplementation can help them go one step further.
HEALTH
belmarrahealth.com

4 Habits that Could Be Accelerating Cognitive Decline

By now, you might be aware that a sedentary lifestyle and poor diet can negatively influence brain function and memory. But there is more to brain health than eating well and being active. There are several lifestyle habits that may be chipping away at brain health and accelerating cognitive decline....
HEALTH
arcamax.com

Mayo Clinic Q&A: How owning pets can lead to a healthier lifestyle

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I have been working from home as a result of COVID-19. The adjustment has been difficult, and created a lot of stress and strain on my mental and physical health. I find that I spend much of my time in front of the computer. I eat more often, and I barely go outside. A friend suggested I adopt a dog to lift my spirits and get me motivated to go outside. Would I see any real benefits from this? Is there any connection between pets and our health?
PET SERVICES
psychreg.org

Report Shows Less Physical Activity Among Older Adults During Pandemic

A new report into the health of older adults during the Covid pandemic has been launched by The Physiological Society and Centre for Ageing Better. The report features the results from a YouGov survey that highlights significant reductions in physical activity levels among older adults and recommends a National Post-Pandemic Resilience Plan to respond to this.
FITNESS
artvoice.com

How Lifestyle Influences Creativity

Creativity is innate in humans. If we look at it from an existential standpoint, our desire to create is the main reason we are compelled to live our lives the way we do. As a result, having a lifestyle that encourages our innate creativity is essential. But what does that mean? How does your lifestyle affect your creativity?
LIFESTYLE
Discover Mag

A New Era for Obesity Treatment?

This article appeared in the January/February 2022 issue of Discover magazine. Become a subscriber for unlimited access to our archive. Obesity is a modern scourge, affecting 42 percent of Americans and raising overall risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cancer. It is also notoriously difficult to control; for most people, diet and exercise offer only temporary results, even when combined with medication. Gastric bypass and similar procedures — though more effective — carry significant health risks of their own. In June, however, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a treatment that could transform that outlook for millions of people.
FITNESS
d1softballnews.com

In addition to running and walking, these 2 exercises would also curb dementia and cognitive decline in the elderly

Dementia and cognitive decline affect one person every four seconds, according to the data. Before the age of 60, developing these neurodegenerative diseases is very rare. After the age of 60, however, the brain weakens and is more vulnerable. It is precisely at this stage of life, then, that we must do something to prevent the disease. We have already seen on the pages of ProiezionidiBorsa that aerobic exercise can give great benefits against cognitive decline. There are various researches that confirm this. One in particular, however, reported by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, adds 2 other activities to the list of those friends of the brain. In addition to running and walking, these two exercises also slow down dementia and cognitive decline in the elderly, according to what the researchers found. The set of purely aerobic activities and does not seem to give visible effects on patients, slowing the shrinkage of the hippocampus.
FITNESS
henryford.com

How Exercise Can Help Reduce Your Anxiety

Stress and anxiety at any level can be hard to manage. If you’re searching for relief, try turning to exercise. Even the smallest amount of physical activity can make a significant difference and reduce stress. “Anxiety affects our minds and bodies. Exercise can serve as a natural antidepressant, boosting...
FITNESS
Medical News Today

Even light-intensity exercise might reduce dementia risk

Dementia affects millions of older people, and researchers expect the number of people with dementia in the United States to nearly triple by 2060. There is no known cure for dementia. However, some behavioral changes may reduce the risk. A recent study found an association between light-intensity exercise and reduced...
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy