ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Pastry shops, bakeries backed up with orders ahead of holiday weekend

WNEP-TV 16
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis time of year, holiday baked goods...

www.wnep.com

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Tull Family Theater hosting holiday pop-up shop

The Tull Family Theater’s annual Holiday Extravaganza will be screening all-time holiday favorites from Dec. 17-21. Gather friends and family together for “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “A Christmas Story” and the sensory-friendly “Elf.”. This year, the theater is hosting a pop-up, offering holiday...
BEAUTY & FASHION
naplesillustrated.com

A Christmas Indulgence from Mikkelsen’s Pastry Shop

In Naples has been the last word in cookies, tarts, pastries, specialty breads, and holiday cakes, such as this Christmas indulgence. “I’m constantly looking for inspiration,” says Elizabeth Mikkelsen, who relies on her baker husband, Paw, to bring her ideas to life. “This rich chocolate cake is layered with a peppermint-flavored candy cane mousse. Drip cakes are popular right now, and the ombre buttercream cascading down the sides contrasts with the dramatic red colors. The snowflakes, chocolate bark, and fondant lollipops create a winter wonderland.” Mikkelsen advises customers to order well in advance, since “Christmas is our busiest week of the year.”
NAPLES, FL
99.9 KTDY

Two Easy Christmas Casserole Recipes That Will Impress Family

The two most stressful meals every year for me are Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas Dinner. It is a lot when you host a holiday in general but then you want to make sure that you have everything people are expecting you to have, which leads a lot of people to overcook. By overcooking people, mainly I am talking about myself here, tend to stress themselves out and no one needs that during the busiest time of the year.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakeries#Pastry#Christmas#Baked Goods#Food Drink
mycouriertribune.com

DONNA'S DAY: Try easy stuffed French toast during Christmas weekend

Make a holiday-season breakfast extra special with this stuffed French toast recipe featuring oranges and fresh pecans, which are abundant this time of year. The whole family can participate in the preparation the night before, from beating eggs to spooning the cream cheese mixture into pockets in the French bread.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Costco’s Newest Bakery Item Is a Sweet Treat That Makes the Perfect Holiday Breakfast

Breakfast might be the most important meal of the day, when you’ll want to fill up on good-for-you, high-protein foods. But during the holidays? Nah, ’tis the season to stock up on frosted, sugary, pull-apart, ready-to-eat sweets; and by that, we mean Costco’s Cinnamon Pull-A-Part bread that’s big enough to serve an entire ravenous army of family and friends. And lucky for us all, they’re finally back in stock at the cult-favorite warehouse retailer.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WMBB

Rutherford High holiday shop brings joy to students ahead of Christmas

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Rutherford High School’s ‘Positive Behavior Interventions and Support’ (PBIS) holiday shop allows students who have accumulated positive behavior points to pick out gifts for Christmas. PBIS is a relatively new program at Rutherford. “The students love it… I mean, it changes the whole culture of the school. PBIS is really the […]
SPRINGFIELD, FL
KIX 105.7

Sedalia’s First Pop Up Bakery in Forty Years Is Coming This Weekend

I've seen a bit of this online from time to time, and this weekend is going to be a big event for Sedalia. See, a new bakery is going to be opening in Sedalia! I talked to the nice lady Paula about this week. They're having a pop up bakery event Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Basically they're going to have a variety of things available, and you'll vote on what kind of stuff you want to see come back. This is the first time there's been an actual bakery in Sedalia since the late seventies or early eighties. So for those of you who want your treats made fresh, this is a big deal. Check it out!
SEDALIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Thrillist

Sweeten Up Your Holiday Spread with Chicago’s Best Pie Shops

The holidays are just around the corner, and if you’re running out of time to bake—believe us, you’re not alone. Thankfully, Chicago’s pastry pros are up to the task, crafting up myriad seasonal treasures like gingerbread cookies, Bûches de Noël, and, of course, good old-fashioned pie. Here’s where to pick up some of the city’s tastiest pies and most festive finds—so long as you act quick. These treasures are sure to fly off the shelves faster than a hurried (and hungry) St. Nick.
CHICAGO, IL
thenewshouse.com

Local bakeries serve up sweet treats this holiday season

What’s the holiday season without food coma-inducing sweet treats left and right? Local bakeries surrounding the Syracuse University area are ready to provide the best remedy for your seasonal sweet tooth. Each bakery creates a unique selection of goodies that give customers many options to choose from. 1. The...
SYRACUSE, NY
One Green Planet

10 Plant-Based Pastries for your Holiday Party

Many of us have our preferred or traditional go-to dessert for holiday dinners. But, if this year you are looking to try something a little bit different but still festive, there are tons of recipes for indulgent pastries that will still have you feeling in the spirit of things. Here...
RECIPES
KRON4

Dine & Dish: Holiday Pie Shop pop-up

KRON4's Vicki Liviakis has details. Sports teams flood Ohio teacher’s TikTok with replies to cancel exam. Car thefts increasing across the nation | Morning in America. Contra Costa health officials report signs of winter COVID-19 surge. Santa Clara County health officials push boosters as more omicron cases are detected.
OAKLAND, CA
wisr680.com

Shippers Warn To Wrap Up Online Holiday Shopping Soon

Wednesday is the last day that shipping companies recommend placing an online order if you want to get it in time for Christmas morning. The U.S. Postal Service, FedEx, and UPS say that if you utilize retail ground shipping, December 15th is the deadline to place an online order. Now,...
BUTLER, PA
La Crosse Tribune

Bundled Up student-run store open for holiday shopping at Holmen High

HOLMEN — The first major snow storm of this season didn’t keep Holmen High School seniors enrolled in the school’s Entrepreneur Class from holding a grand opening of their model store. Although the event’s start was delayed several hours because of the snow, the student entrepreneurs were...
HOLMEN, WI
NBC News

Holiday shipping ramps up ahead of Christmas

Merino Wool Socks That Keep Feet Comfy In Every SeasonBombas Merino Wool socks are soft, breathable, and naturally moisture-wicking. Plus they're comfy in every season, thanks to Merino Wool's thermoregulating properties. Basically, they're nothing like the itchy wool sweater hanging in your closet.
APPAREL
Time Out Global

The 35 best bakeries and pastry shops in Montreal for savory or sweet goods

From freshly-baked bread and pastries to sweeter selections of cakes and cookies, it's available at the best bakeries and pastry shops in Montreal. UPDATE, December 2021: With a long winter ahead of us, we were thinking it would be a good time to take another look at the best bakeries and pastry shops in Montreal. After all, what could be better when it's cold out than bringing home warm croissants or expertly-crafted bread? What's better than bringing home a cake and sharing it with loved ones? Happiness is warm carbs.
RESTAURANTS
FanSided

What fast food is open on Christmas?

So your dinner went bust, or maybe family members got sick the morning of and had to cancel the festivities. Maybe your Aunt Ida made the ham this year and she made it out of tofu. There are a lot of reasons why you may need to go someplace on Christmas for food. Now you’re left wondering, “well, what’s open?”
RESTAURANTS
ETOnline.com

Anthropologie Holiday Sale: Shop Festive Decor and Gifts Up to 50% Off

This holiday season, if you're hosting any family or friends, you'll want to set the festive tone in the small details with the right candles, dinnerware, and decorations. Just in time, Anthropologie is taking up to 40% off entertaining essentials at the Get Ready for Guests event. To prepare for holiday hosting, this sale covers three categories -- kitchen & dining, pillows & throws, and candles & decorative accessories.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy