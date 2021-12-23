Pastry shops, bakeries backed up with orders ahead of holiday weekend

I've seen a bit of this online from time to time, and this weekend is going to be a big event for Sedalia. See, a new bakery is going to be opening in Sedalia! I talked to the nice lady Paula about this week. They're having a pop up bakery event Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Basically they're going to have a variety of things available, and you'll vote on what kind of stuff you want to see come back. This is the first time there's been an actual bakery in Sedalia since the late seventies or early eighties. So for those of you who want your treats made fresh, this is a big deal. Check it out!

SEDALIA, MO ・ 10 DAYS AGO