PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball closed out the 2021 Diamond Head Classic with an 80-75 win over the Liberty Flames. The victory for BYU gives the Cougars their second victory on the islands and a 3rd place finish in the tournament. BYU ends the Christmas tournament as one of three teams with two wins in Honolulu. The Championship Game between Stanford and Vanderbilt, the team that beat BYU on Thursday, had to cancel their title game due to COVID-19 issues in the Cardinal program.

BASKETBALL ・ 21 HOURS AGO