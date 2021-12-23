ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computer Science

Fighting for Web 3.0: Digital wallet wars are the new browser wars

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost people might not remember that websites once had icons that said, “This site has been optimized for Internet Explorer,” but, two decades ago, it wasn’t uncommon. Just like today’s battle between Web 2.0 monopolies and Web...

www.investing.com

decrypt.co

Coinbase Wallet Adds NFT Viewing to Browser Extension

The NFT feature is part of Coinbase's broader efforts to make Web 3 easier to navigate. Coinbase is also expected to reveal an NFT marketplace to compete with OpenSea in the near future. Coinbase announced on Tuesday that NFT owners will soon be able to view their collections right in...
TECHNOLOGY
Interesting Engineering

Is Microsoft Launching a New Browser War?

Users of Microsoft's Windows 10 and 11 operating systems have recently reported seeing unusual prompts when they attempt to download Google's Chrome browser to their device, according to The Verge. The prompts reportedly say:. "Microsoft Edge runs on the same technology as Chrome, with the added trust of Microsoft." "That...
SOFTWARE
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase To Launch New Section of Browser Wallet That Supports NFTs

Top US exchange Coinbase is launching support for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in its browser wallet. The new upgrade, set to roll out in “just a few days,” will enable Coinbase Wallet customers to view NFT collections and access NFT marketplaces from the wallet’s browser extension, according to a recent announcement from the exchange.
COMPUTERS
techgig.com

What is Web 3.0, and how will it affect the internet in the future?

Web 3.0 is a planned third generation of the internet that is expected to enable a slew of new capabilities, the most prominent of which being the decentralisation of internet content regulation. Web 3.0 is causing quite a commotion, much like the. blockchain. has been for quite some time, leaving...
INTERNET
investmentu.com

The Top 3 Web 3.0 Stocks to Buy

If you keep up with the financial news then you’ve probably noticed a handful of new buzzwords recently. Tons of companies have started throwing out words like decentralized, blockchain, NFTs and web 3.0. All this talk feels like we’re at the cusp of a new internet being created. If that’s true, then this would be the perfect time to start hunting for web 3.0 stocks to buy.
STOCKS
securitygladiators.com

10 Best Web Browsers in 2022

Currently, over 56% of the world’s population has internet access and the two most frequent methods of internet consumption are web browsers and social media apps. A website browser, or simply a browser, is a portal to the world wide web and is used to find and display websites. The majority use the internet through web browsers installed on various devices such as desktops, laptops, tablets or smartphones. Web browsers may appear to be similar on the surface but often behave differently when in use. Some web browsers offer enhanced protection while others focus on a simplified user experience through convenient tools and shortcuts.
CELL PHONES
cryptonews.com

Web 3.0 Wars are Becoming Personal as Jack Dorsey Draws the Decentralization Line

Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s ex-boss and current CEO of payments company Block (formerly Square), is again on the offensive, criticizing ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins for being largely centralized and controlled by the interests and incentives of venture capitalists (VCs). “I’m not anti ETH. I’m anti-centralized, VC-owned, single point of...
INTERNET
Digital Trends

DuckDuckGo’s new web browser won’t rely on any Chrome technology

DuckDuckGo, the popular privacy-focused search engine, is developing its own desktop browser, as reported by ZDNet. However, what will make DuckDuckGo’s browser unique from other “privacy browsers” is that it won’t be based on Chromium. It’s the latest product from the company encouraging users to switch from Google products such as Chrome.
INTERNET
Interesting Engineering

Web 3.0 Is Coming, But Not Everyone Will Love It

Dubbed as the internet of tomorrow, Web 3.0 seems to be the next big thing that's going to change our lives by fundamentally reshaping the internet. Web 3.0 is an upgrade to the Web, a meta technology for business software, a social movement for open data, and a new generation for artificial intelligence.
INTERNET
investing.com

NFTs to Boom When Metaverse Goes Mainstream in 5 Years, Analyst Opines

NFTs to Boom When Metaverse Goes Mainstream in 5 Years, Analyst Opines. Crypto is beginning to recover and NFT demand is skyrocketing, analyst says. NFT search volume just passed Crypto in Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) trends. The analyst recommends keeping an eye on crypto gaming. Youtube crypto analyst JRNY talks about the...
MARKETS
investing.com

Crypto mainstream adoption: Is it here already? Experts Answer, Part 3

“I think anyone with a young brain already has a wallet. The rest will follow. The same thing happened with internet adoption.”. Crypto mainstream adoption: Is it here already? Experts Answer, Part 3. 'Twas the Night before Christmas: A Cointelegraph Story By Cointelegraph - Dec 26, 2021. 'Twas the night...
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

Polkadot launches parachains to support Web 3.0 development

Polkadot has been making headlines in recent weeks because of the network’s parachains auction. Over the past five years, the network has been under development, and now, the first set of parachains is going live. Parachains are individual blockchains that will run parallel to the Polkadot network. The launch...
INTERNET
investing.com

Beware of sophisticated scams and rug pulls, as thugs target crypto users

This year has been monumental for the cryptocurrency sector in terms of mainstream adoption. A recent report published by Grayscale Investments found that more than one-quarter of United States investors (26%) surveyed own Bitcoin (BTC), up from 23% in 2020. With the holidays around the corner, financial services provider MagnifyMoney also found that nearly two-thirds of surveyed Americans hope to receive cryptocurrency as a gift this year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cryptoslate.com

Chinese citizens are showing more interest in Web 3.0

Over the past few years, the Chinese government declared a full-fledged war on the crypto industry, barring its citizens from carrying out either trading activities or mining digital assets. While this action has led to the demise of many crypto-related firms in the country, interest in the industry appears unaffected...
INTERNET
thecryptoupdates.com

War of Tribes: Redefining the New Age Crypto Gaming

15 December 2021: WAR OF TRIBES is about to change the dynamics of online multiplayer games using blockchain technology. Recently launched in a mega event, War of Tribes is an online third-person MMORPG PvP game that allows players to build their characters, earn rewards and unique NFTs by participating in PvP matches.
VIDEO GAMES

