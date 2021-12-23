ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Ecuador: Coronavirus vaccination mandatory for most citizens

newspressnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador said Thursday that vaccination against the coronavirus will be mandatory for most citizens. Only Ecuadorians with a medical condition that could be complicated by vaccination will be exempt from the new rule, the government said in a...

www.newspressnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Biden Imposes New US Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday imposed stricter coronavirus testing requirements for international travelers entering the country. He also laid out a plan to fight the advance of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States over the coming winter months. Each international traveler will be required to have...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coronavirus Infections#Ap#Ecuadorians#Omicron
AFP

Covid vaccine obligatory in Ecuador from age of 5

Ecuador on Thursday became the first country to make coronavirus vaccines obligatory for children as young as five, following the arrival of the Omicron variant in the South American country. "In Ecuador, vaccination against Covid-19 is declared compulsory," the health ministry said in a statement. "Compulsory vaccination applies to persons five years and older," the ministry told AFP. Some 69 percent of Ecuador's population of 17.7 million people have received two vaccine doses to date, and 900,000 have received a third, booster dose.
PHARMACEUTICALS
dallassun.com

Macron keeps mandatory vaccination on the table

French President Emmanuel Macron has refused to rule out mandatory Covid-19 vaccination as millions of French people remain unvaccinated despite a rise in cases. Asked by French TV channels TF1 and LCI on Wednesday whether vaccination for Covid-19 would become mandatory in the future, Macron replied, "This hypothesis exists," before noting that France was not far off from being fully vaccinated anyway.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNMT AM 650

Factbox-Countries making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory

(Reuters) – Governments have been making COVID-19 shots mandatory for health workers and other high-risk groups, pushed by a sharp upturn in infections caused by the Delta variant and a slowdown in vaccinations as well as the new Omicron variant. A growing number of countries are also making shots...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
New Haven Register

Critics abound as Tunisia demands mandatory vaccination pass

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — COVID-19 vaccination passes became obligatory for Tunisians on Wednesday, who now must have proof of two vaccine doses to enter public spaces and to keep working at state institutions, universities and some private businesses. But human rights groups called for a delay to the process,...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Austria says it WILL give a fourth Covid vaccine booster dose to health workers as Europe tries to avoid being forced into more restrictions by Omicron wave

Austria has said it will give a fourth Covid booster dose to health workers as Europe tried to avoid being forced into more restrictions by the Omicron wave. The country's National Vaccination Board announced the decision in updated guidance published late on Thursday, but it said there was not enough scientific data for it to recommend fourth shots be given more widely.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

India to start COVID-19 vaccines for ages 15 and up from January

India will open its COVID vaccination drive for adolescents and start administering booster doses to its at-risk adult population, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday. The highly-infectious Omicron variant has gained a foothold in the country, and the health ministry has raised concerns about its onward spread. "Omicron is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Scientist

The year of coronavirus variants: How evolution tormented us in 2021

What a year it has been. In December 2020, the first vaccination campaigns were just getting under way in high-income countries, leading many to hope that life would soon get back to normal. Now a growing number of countries are reimposing restrictions as cases soar to the highest levels since the pandemic began.
SCIENCE
Reuters

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll nears 299,000

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry reported 3,719 additional cases of coronavirus infections and 107 more fatalities on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,951,003 and the death toll from the pandemic to 298,777. Sunday’s figures included data gathered over the course of two days....
PUBLIC HEALTH
World Economic Forum

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic on 23 December

This daily news round-up brings you a selection of the latest news and updates on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, as well as tips and tools to help you stay informed and protected. Top stories: Studies suggest Omicron variant leads to milder illness; Australia brings back restrictions as new infections surge;...
WORLD
KevinMD.com

Why patients refuse the COVID-19 vaccination

The U.S. is progressively falling behind other countries when rated on the percent of the population that is vaccinated against COVID-19. I ask all my patients if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and estimate that 80 percent are vaccinated. The unvaccinated can be unscientifically categorized into three groups, highlighting three real but anonymous patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

The WHO Warns That COVID Vaccine Booster Programs Could Prolong the Pandemic

A lot of people are optimistic about the blanket COVID vaccine booster programs, but the World Health Organization (WHO) is once again there to raise an important problem. The Government agency doesn’t criticize the vaccination boosting itself, but the fact that there’s a significant difference between how many people are getting vaccinated in some countries, compared to other parts of the world.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy