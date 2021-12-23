ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terabethia cross-chain protocol bridges Internet Computer and Ethereum

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, Psychedelic, a Web 3.0 development studio building solutions for the Internet Computer, launched Terabethia, a cross-chain contract communication and asset mirroring protocol....

