Terabethia cross-chain protocol bridges Internet Computer and Ethereum

Use of advanced technologies compresses the value chain, enabling value-added, customized solutions and reducing value chain inefficiencies. SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Transformative Megatrends Driving Value Chain Compression, finds that transformative business solutions and customer-centric business models are compressing the value chain. With new entrants offering end-to-end solutions across the upstream and downstream stages, vertical integration is changing value chain dynamics. Additionally, as new technologies—augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR), artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain—enable value-added, customized solutions and reduce value chain inefficiencies, the value chain will move from the current product-centric model to consumer-centric data, systems, and services in the new compact ecosystem.
