Terabethia cross-chain protocol bridges Internet Computer and Ethereum

Keeping with the pace of the digital revolution, exclusivity and staying isolated had never been the solution to thrive in the industry. The same goes for the blockchains that had to come up with a system supporting their parameters, but the challenge, as it had always been as far as the blockchains are concerned, is to keep them decentralized, ruling out any third party. This whole scenario gave rise to interoperability, where the need to promote interaction between the blockchains was highlighted. Broadly, this concept is interoperability, which is defined as the system that connects or bridges the two disparate blockchains.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO