Movie watching. Karaoke. Sex. See-saws. These are just a few in a long list of things that are usually more fun to do with a partner. But what about workouts?. Those of us who want to stay fit get a lot more than companionship when we tag-team a workout. We benefit from accountability and shared goals that keep both of us pushing just a little bit harder. And even though many of us turned to fitness apps and other tech to keep in shape while the gyms were closed, there's no reason we can't share that workout playlist with a friend or loved one. Enter the Openfit Fitness app.

WORKOUTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO