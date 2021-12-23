Weekly Win | Starbucks gift card

Getting someone a Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report gift card counts as a thoughtful holiday gift, even though it's a sort of lazy choice. Even people who don't drink coffee might buy a cookie, a pastry, or maybe a coffee-free creme frappuccino. It's not overly thoughtful or creative, but it's easy, most people will be at least mildly happy to get the gift, and, well, buying a Starbucks gift card meets your holiday obligation for people you have to buy gifts for, but aren't willing to put much effort into shopping for.

