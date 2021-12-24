Epic Space Opera Comic Series ‘Saga’ Returns After 3.5 Year Hiatus

The comic book TV landscape changed in 2021 when Disney+ launched the small-screen MCU series WandaVision, establishing a new and instant foothold on the small screen for the beloved heroes of the Marvel Universe. And WandaVision has now won IGN's Comic Book TV Series of the Year 2021 award! Series director Matt Shakman delivered an acceptance speech for the award on behalf of the show's cast and creators, and you can watch that right here! WandaVision wasn't originally intended to be the MCU's first Disney+ series out of the gate, but it couldn't have worked out better for Marvel Studios, to have this gem officially open Phase 4. With 2020 circumstances forcing a reshuffling of content, fans were hit with one of the MCU's weirdest and most daring stories to date, featuring two characters many struggled to care about due to them both only having appeared in fairly crowded movies. But WandaVision was an extraordinary delight, satisfying comic fans, MCU stans, and many who'd never even seen a lick of this universe. The show's loving homage to TV history, and sitcom eras of the past, drew in loads of casuals curious to see what all the hype was about, while its weekly release schedule helped to keep the series in perpetual conversation. Watch the video for Matt Shakman's full acceptance speech.

