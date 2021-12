Asian stock markets rose Friday after Wall Street hit a new high as fears of the coronavirus's omicron variant eased.Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Shanghai declined.Wall Street s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.6% on Thursday in the last U.S. trading session before Christmas.Investor anxiety has mounted as omicron spread but moderated after authorities said it might cause less severe illness. President Joe Biden called for more vaccinations and testing but announced no plans for travel restrictions.Omicron looks like a “short-term disruption” instead of a “destructive headwind that knocks the economy off its course,” Edward Moya of Oanda...

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO