ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Releasing Their Inner Tesla Is Tough for Traditional Car Makers

stockxpo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a few traditional auto makers, splitting out hot assets could be a neat way to compete for capital with the...

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Phonemaker Huawei Coming For Tesla With New Electric Car

China is quickly becoming the largest consumer of EV vehicles in the world. To quench its insatiable thirst for electric vehicles, manufacturers like Tesla have opened up manufacturing plants in the country. But even the largest EV manufacturer is struggling to keep up with demand, opening up the door for other competitors to sweep in. Brands like Nio are aiming to take a large chunk of the EV market, and Huawei is the latest player to enter the battlefield. Back in February, we covered Huawei's intention to build electric cars, and by April it actually delivered on its promise when it delivered the SF5, which it co-developed with Cyrus. Now the Chinese tech giant has announced a new vehicle that will feature its HarmonyOS operating system. Meet the Aito M5.
BUSINESS
notebookcheck.net

Innovative electric car maker NIO may prep to enter the U.S. market and take on Tesla directly

NIO, one of the most innovative Chinese electric car makers, may be preparing to bring its cars to this side of the pond, after managing to launch several of them in Europe. Its 2022 expansion plans include bringing the 600-mile ET7 sedan to Norway and five other EU countries, but a few LinkedIn job listings suggest that it could very well be eyeing the American market, too, despite the formidable presence of Tesla.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Makers#Sports Car#Tires#Vehicles#Rivian#Vw#Reuters#German#Handelsblatt
FOXBusiness

Tesla to restrict in-car gaming following federal probe

Tesla Inc. is restricting access to the games available in its vehicles, disabling a feature that allowed people to play games on a front touch screen while driving, according to the top U.S. auto safety regulator. The reversal comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, concerned about possible driver...
CARS
Benzinga

Ford Has Sights Set On Eventually Toppling Tesla As The No. 1 EV Maker

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is among the legacy automakers which have charted ambitious plans to transition into electrification. Targeting Pole Position: Ford is looking to ramp up EV production to 600,000 units in two years, which will catapult the company to the number two spot in terms of EV sales, the Detroit-based company's CEO Jim Farley said in an interview with Bloomberg. Ford is currently in the fourth position behind EV market pioneer Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Volkswagen AG (PNK: VWAGY) and General Motors Corporation (NYSE: GM).
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
TheStreet

China Ends Limit on Foreign Car Makers' Ownership Stakes

China said on Monday that it’s ending its limits on foreign automakers’ investments in the country as of Jan. 1. Currently, foreign automakers need to enter joint ventures with Chinese partners and face a 50% ownership limit in those agreements. China has been opening its auto industry to...
ECONOMY
smarteranalyst.com

Tesla Stops Video Game Streaming in Moving Cars

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Electric car maker, Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has agreed to stop the video game streaming function called “Passenger Play” when the cars are moving. The decision was taken after the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) sighted concerns about vehicle safety.
VIDEO GAMES
Neowin

Tesla set to release update to stop games being played while its cars are moving

For reasons best known to Tesla, the company had been allowing gaming sessions on the large dashboard of its electric cars, while they were in motion. Clearly understanding the dangers of distracted drivers, Tesla has indicated it will stop playtime while its vehicles are moving. Tesla cars sport a huge...
MUSIC
siliconangle.com

Tesla under investigation over in-car gaming feature

The U.S. government has opened a preliminary inquiry into reports Tesla Inc. vehicles allow occupants to play video games while the car is in motion. The inquiry has been launched by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Office of Defects Investigation following a complaint filed last month. Tesla customers have been able to play games in “Passenger Play” equipped vehicles since December. However, the functionality is supposed to be available only while a vehicle is parked. According to the NHTSA, the functionality may distract the driver and increase the risk of a crash.
VIDEO GAMES
investing.com

MG First Car Maker in India to Launch its NFTs

MG Motor has announced the launch of its foray into NFTs. The company will commence the sale of 1111 units of digital creatives in total. First Car Maker MG Motor has announced the launch of its foray into the non-fungible token (NFT). Moreover, the company revealed that it will commence...
BUSINESS
BBC

US safety body to probe Tesla on in-car gameplay

An investigation has been launched in the US into more than half a million Tesla cars that are equipped with touchscreens. It follows a complaint filed by a user who discovered he could play games while driving. The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is looking into some 580,000...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy