ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

From the Pastor’s Desk

wcrecord.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleO Little Town of Bethlehem the world’s home town One of the best loved...

www.wcrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Leader

Pastoral Perspective: Rightness of Christmas comes from God

So much of life is a bottom-line business. We want to make the right decision, find the right strategy, acquire the right skills, know the right people, get the right job, and locate the right house in the right neighborhood in the right school district. We want to be right because so much of life is about the bottom line. We want to get it right.
PONTIAC, IL
Cheboygan Daily Tribune

Pastor's Corner: A pastor's attempt at poetry

I really love all things Christmas. I agree that "It's the most wonderful time of the year!" (did you just sing that in your head?) Christmas is full of so much beauty and emotion. But most importantly, Christmas is meaningful because of the occasion and message it commemorates: Jesus, God's son, born for our salvation!
CHEBOYGAN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Phillips Brooks#Christmas#Trinity Church#American
clearwaterprogress.com

Pastor's Notes: The Visited Planet

From the outset of the Christmas story, people have been singing. Little wonder with news this good: “Blessed be the Lord God of Israel, for he has visited and redeemed his people” (Luke 1:68). But this is no ordinary visit; it’s a rescue mission. Jesus came to ransom slaves in bondage to sin and transfer ownership to Him. Author Philip Yancey, in his book ‘The Jesus I Never Knew’, retells J. B. Phillips’ fantasy about a senior angel showing a young angel around the splendors of the universe.
RELIGION
Herald Community Newspapers

Christmas message from a Freeport pastor

Rev. Phil Prestamo has pastored Cornerstone Church at 195 Pine Street for more than 20 years. Its former name was First Baptist Church of Freeport. Its name was changed to Cornerstone Church upon its 120th anniversary in May 2015. Its website is cornerstonefreeport.org. The message of Christmas is a message...
FREEPORT, NY
AFP

Bethlehem subdued for second pandemic Christmas

In Bethlehem's Manger Square, visitors in Santa hats and scouts beating drums marked Christmas Eve on Friday, but numbers were lower than usual as coronavirus fears overshadowed celebrations for a second straight year. For him, as for many shopkeepers around Manger Square, "there is nothing to say about Christmas".
FESTIVAL
Daily Leader

Pastor writes book from ‘life or death situation’

A local pastor has written a book born out of a “life or death situation.”. Charles C. Ray, of Brookhaven, has pastored a Presbyterian church in Magnolia for 20 years. A retired social worker, Ray has accomplished a lot in life, including starting the first hospice and mental health programs in Pike County. He and his wife, Carolyn — a retired school teacher, have lived in the Home Seekers Paradise for the past year.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
CBS New York

Parishioners Attend First In-Person Christmas Eve Services Since 2019

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — People gathered Friday throughout the Tri-State Area for Christmas Eve mass. The beloved tradition was in-person after going virtual last year because of COVID-19. Despite the Omicron variant raging in the community, the midnight mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral is going at full capacity, as planned, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported. Parishioners gathered outside St. Patrick’s to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. “He came to save us all from our sins and give us freedom,” said Amy Storrie. The spirit of Christmas was alive at a church in Bayside, Queens. Christmas for the Stein family always starts with mass. “It’s nice to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans give their opinions on the true meaning of Christmas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — “‘Tis the season,” we’ve all heard that before. But is it just about presents, or does it mean something more? Santa Claus himself claims the season is about “the birth of our lord and savior.” Many others, including Bishop Nickalous Mcgrew, Lead Pastor of Higher Dimensions Church, say it’s about Jesus […]
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Christmas at home with the family – with 14 children

Organising all the presents and dinner is a challenge for most households at Christmas time.But imagine the stress of trying to do it in a family with 14 children.That is exactly the situation facing the Johnston family, from Co Down.Jennifer Johnston, 42, has recently given birth to her 14th child and she told PA news agency about the festive fun of trying to cook Christmas dinner for one of the biggest families in the UK.Jennifer and husband Mark’s full family is Chloe (23), Dylan (21), Ethan (20), Nadia (turns 18 on Christmas Eve), Kezia (15), Kaleb (14), Joell (12), Alfie...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

After my brother died, we barely celebrated Christmas. Then I fell in love and a switch turned on

I’ve always had a fairly complicated relationship with Christmas. My father left when I was two. He always promised we’d spend Christmas together, but he never came. There were fun and loving Christmases with my mum and brother, David. We had very little money, but my mother would manage to fill pillowcases with presents, and we’d have a tin of Quality Street and a little tree. My mother would cook a roast dinner and we’d watch movies together.
CELEBRATIONS
CBS Boston

Milford Donor Leaves Stack Of $100 Bills In Salvation Army Red Kettle Just Before Christmas

MILFORD (CBS) — The Salvation Army of Massachusetts got a much-needed gift in one of its famous Red Kettles just before Christmas. The charity organization, which has been struggling to match last year’s fundraising efforts, shared a photo of a stack of $100 bills on Christmas Eve. “What a surprise! This last-minute #RedKettle gift from a generous Milford donor will make a lasting impact,” the Salvation Army of Greater Milford posted to social media. “Your generosity means #HopeMarchesOn into the new year!” Earlier in the holiday season, the Salvation Army said Red Kettle donations were down over 20% statewide compared to last year. The organization’s goal is to raise $3 million through kettle donations in Massachusetts. The holiday season is the biggest fundraising opportunity for the Salvation Army. But the Corps said COVID-19 worries have kept many older adults from volunteering to ring bells and collect cash. The Salvation Army says 82 cents of every dollar goes right back to the community where it was donated. Donations can be made online to a virtual kettle at https://salarmy.us/MassRedKettle.
MILFORD, MA
The Independent

What do Muslims do on Christmas?

As the UK gears up for a Christmas full of uncertainty, there’s a community of us for whom this festive period tends to pass uneventfully. For many Muslims, Christmas is just like any normal day in the calendar year, but acts as more of a marker for a period of rest and winding down as the rest of the country comes to a halt.I, like many other Muslims, spend much of the time leading up to this period answering different variations of the “What are you doing for Christmas?” question. It’s a question that, depending on my mood and my...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy