Starter dome visible, but not yet double in size

Certainly. Unfed starter is fine to use. However the longer it's been unfed the more acidity it will have built up and more gluten breakdown. Plus, an overly mature starter won't produce as tasty results. So using unfed starter is absolutely fine and i've done it many times myself. However the longer it's been unfed for the less should be used for better results. And of course the less that's used the longer the ferment. If you use hundreds if grams of starter that's overly mature in one loaf then everything will be off. Poor gluten formation, overly acidic bread, won't rise properly etc. Something to bear in mind. If you're talking about 3 days since it's last feed and it's been in the fridge then that'll be fine. If you're talking weeks then really drop it down to a small percentage.

RECIPES ・ 6 DAYS AGO