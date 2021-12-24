Starter dome visible, but not yet double in size

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Squishy, elastic, and creamy—if you’ve tried mochi before, you know how impossible it is to do justice to their signature iconic texture. In Japan, where mochi originated, they’re typically enjoyed around the New Year. Though, if you’re me, you’ll house them literally anytime. Made from pounded and molded rice dough, these sweet little rice cake confections come in a variety of colors and flavors (like matcha, chocolate, and strawberry) and have a slightly sticky, delightfully chewy quality about them—like stretchy little clouds.
