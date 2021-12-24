ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweet Dreams: How to Open the Ice Cream Shop You’ve Always Wanted

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://www.frozencustardmachines.com/sweet-dreams-how-to-open-the-ice-cream-shop-youve-always-wanted/. Did you know scientific studies have shown that eating ice cream can make you happier? Respondents who indulged in spoonfuls of ice cream experienced a release of a particular brain chemical. This chemical is what creates pleasure, enjoyment, and fun. And, what’s more fun than getting into...

Discover Mag

16 Best Custom Coffee Mugs for 2022

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. In a world where Starbucks is everywhere, it's refreshing to know that there are still coffee shops that do things the old-fashioned way. These days, you can find people around the world ordering their coffee from a barista and then taking that coffee with them as they leave the shop.
tastywoo.com

Oreo Ice Cream Pie

This Oreo ice cream pie is so easy to make and very delicious! If Oreos are your favorite cookies, then this beautiful pie is the real deal for you! Creamy-cold and so Oreo! Plus, will need just 15 minutes to make it and a few hours to set! Here is the recipe:
whatnowatlanta.com

Sweet Dreams Are For Everyone at New Decatur Treat Shop

A new shop at 4919 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Suite 107B in Decatur is looking to make all your sweet dreams come true when it opens in February. Sweet Dreams Tasty Treats will have something for everyone from a variety of rolled ice cream flavors, vegan flavors, ice cream tacos, cupcakes, and cookies, as well as coffee, hot chocolate, lattes, cappuccinos, and ice coffee.
WVNews

Ice cream made right at home

Ice cream is perhaps one of the most popular foods in the world, and still can be enjoyed as the winter snow flies. While many people visit their local ice cream parlor or grocery store frozen food aisle to satisfy their ice cream fix, this delicious and often decadent dessert can be made right at home. Those who want to try their hands at homemade ice cream should consider the following recipe for “Caramelized Honey Ice Cream With Rosemary and Orange” from Lori Longbotham’s “Luscious Creamy Desserts” (Chronicle Books).
Bon Appétit

Got Two Zip-Top Bags? You Can Make Ice Cream

One of my favorite pastimes as a child was lying to my babysitters about what we were allowed to do when my parents were out. We could definitely use the camcorder to film a home movie pretending we were spies. They wouldn’t mind at all if I stayed up until 10:30 PM watching the Brandy Cinderella on ABC Family. And, crucially, it was 100% permitted to put on aprons and make dessert, I swear, seriously, I pinkie promise.
amny.com

Oh fudge! ‘A Christmas Story’ pop-up to open in Soho for one day only with ice cream, photo opps and more

Give yourself a major award this holiday season that will have you saying, “Oh fudge!”. New York City’s Serendipity Brands, famed for their ingenious sundae creations, has partnered with Gopuff, a delivery service for everyday consumer needs, to open a one day only pop-up shop on Dec. 22. This event is set to unveil the ice creamery’s newest flavor, “A Christmas Story Mint” — drawing inspiration from the classic holiday film, A Christmas Story.
TrendHunter.com

Rapper-Themed Ice Creams

The Ben & Jerry's Mint Chocolate Chance ice cream has been announced by the brand as a rapper-approved frozen treat that will offer avid fans of the musician and creamy treats alike with an option to pick up. The ice cream is inspired by Chance's favorite concoction when he was...
Food Beast

Hollywood Ice Cream Shop Serving Up Super Unique Dan Dan Flavored Ice Cream

Ice cream flavors go way beyond 31 flavors these days, especially with the abundance of independent and small business scoop shops. Thanks to such ice cream spots flourishing, we're treated to flavors we never thought to ever exist, going beyond the borders of creativity and expectations. Dear Bella Creamery, a...
TrendHunter.com

Celeb-Created Festive Ice Creams

Available only for a limited time, the Salt & Straw Dwanta Claus pack shares festively flavored ice cream treats created in partnership with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Presenting the most delicious present of all, the ice cream collection shares the spirit of the season with novel flavors like PB&J (Pretty Badass & Jolly) Coconut Banana Pancakes; Naughty Nutty, Tipsy Toasty Teremana Pecan Pie; and Dwanta's Teremana Spiked Eggnog. The seasonal pack also includes remixes of favorite ice cream flavors like Chocolate Gooey Brownie and Double Fold Vanilla.
CBS Sacramento

Modesto Ice Cream Shop With Purpose Calls On Community To Stay Open

MODESTO (CBS13) — An ice cream shop in Modesto that offers employees training and job opportunities they haven’t found anywhere else is at risk of closing and needs continued community support to stay open. The Ice Cream Company is decorated for the holidays: Holiday trees, nutcrackers, and holiday music play throughout the restaurant. Fresh made ice cream sits ready for sundaes, milkshakes, and scoops and sandwiches are available to order. It’s been family-owned and operated since 1979, bought by Bonnie and Corey Acree in 2012. For the last decade, the Acree family has made familiar favorites available to the Modesto community but...
theburlingameb.org

A sweet celebration: Preston’s Candy and Ice Cream turns 75

On Saturday, Oct. 16, Preston’s Candy and Ice Cream on Broadway hosted a birthday party to celebrate 75 years of business. Over 200 guests visited throughout the day, eager to try the free handmade confections the store was offering. “I didn’t want to say anniversary because it sounds too...
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
woay.com

Local ice cream shop named Best Ice Cream in West Virginia

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – From opening less than a year ago to now named the Best Ice Cream in West Virginia, The Frozen Barn in Oak Hill is celebrating a sweet victory just in time for the holidays. Popular magazine West Virginia Living released a poll for the...
Noorain Hassan

Ice Cream Challenge on Christmas Eve

We all love the beautiful flavors of pop ice creams. It comes in various kinds, such as slush, pop ice lollies, flavored drinks. But one thing we always love is different flavored ice lollies.

