Our Place, December 22, 2021

Why is it that Geneva Lake is not surrounded on all sides by real caring and supportive grocery stores?. Check out Spring Grove and their wonderfully huge and supportive Jewel. How about the Sunset Foods place all the way down in Highland Park? The Piggly Wiggly in Elkhorn. What does Lake Geneva have, and why does the area lack both sizeable grocery operations and the kind of loving care these other operations seem to offer? You walk into Sunset Foods, and they are all over you with greeting and service, before you buy so much as a hamburger patty. And the place is selling, as this is written, rib roasts at ten dollars a pound, not fifteen bucks a pound or more like around Geneva Lake.

LAKE GENEVA, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO