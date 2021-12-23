ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Our Place, December 22, 2021

By Editorial Pages
genevashorereport.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Geneva Shore Report has to state that the washrooms, so expensively built to be open to the public most times of the day and some of the nights are still locked from Thursday through Sunday, and that’s not only stupid since they were purpose-built to be open at almost all...

genevashorereport.com

Comments / 0

Related
genevashorereport.com

Surprising Stuff, December 22, 2021

Lake Geneva’s Business Improvement District wants to expand. Over a year ago, after the new BID board was appointed and installed, the publisher of the Geneva Shore Report spoke at one of the regular BID meetings and proposed that the BID expand its area to bring in members who were currently gaining mightily from what Lake Geneva’s other businesses were doing for them but not participating in either the leadership, work, or funding of the BID’s efforts.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
genevashorereport.com

The Bright Side, December 22, 2021

Why is it that Geneva Lake is not surrounded on all sides by real caring and supportive grocery stores?. Check out Spring Grove and their wonderfully huge and supportive Jewel. How about the Sunset Foods place all the way down in Highland Park? The Piggly Wiggly in Elkhorn. What does Lake Geneva have, and why does the area lack both sizeable grocery operations and the kind of loving care these other operations seem to offer? You walk into Sunset Foods, and they are all over you with greeting and service, before you buy so much as a hamburger patty. And the place is selling, as this is written, rib roasts at ten dollars a pound, not fifteen bucks a pound or more like around Geneva Lake.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
genevashorereport.com

Little Gems, December 22, 2021

The matter of great, brilliant, caring, and fairly inexpensive medical personnel. Two great doctors and their office staff have surfaced in recent weeks with reports of great professional service and substantially less expensive charges. Dr. Timothy Henke, the chief podiatrist at Advanced Foot and Ankle in Burlington, is not only a neat man but he’s spot on when it comes to diagnosis and then necessary services to fix foot and ankle problems. His recent workup and analysis, and then treatment of a patient’s ankle saved that patient from having to undergo extremely painful surgery, long-enduring recovery, and then having a limp for life. Dr. Henke went against other doctors in determining that steroid shots into the joint would work to minimize the pain to acceptable levels and let the patient walk normally. The treatment worked. This doctor deserves the plaudits the Geneva Shore Report is giving him here.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
genevashorereport.com

Opinion/Editorial, December 22, 2021

Christmas is fast coming upon us, as this issue goes to publication. In the Midwest, there’s no snow, just a blowing cold wind with varying cold temperatures. The very complex nature of the social fabric holding what we call civilization altogether has been “readjusted” because of our reaction to the effects of the virus. What will distancing mean over the long run, even when distancing is no longer required? What will the economic changes mean for so many?
VACCINES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Solstice#Colder Weather#Place#The Geneva Shore Report#Gsr
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: What a warming world means for deadly twisters and the type of storms that spawn them

The deadly tornado outbreak that tore through communities from Arkansas to Illinois on the night of Dec. 10-11 was so unusual in its duration and strength, particularly for December, that a lot of people, including the U.S. president, are asking what role climate change might have played – and whether tornadoes will become more common […] The post Commentary: What a warming world means for deadly twisters and the type of storms that spawn them appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
ENVIRONMENT
Tahoe Daily Tribune

December Record Broken! More Snow, Single Digit Temps on the Way

South Lake Tahoe, Calif. – This sure has been a December to remember and it will literally go down in the record books. As of 8:35 a.m., highway closures from Sunday remain in effect which include Hwy 50, 80, 88, 89, 267, and 431. This leaves only Spooner and Kingsbury grades as access points in and out of the Tahoe Basin. Follow Caltrans District 3 for the most up-to-date information – travel is still not advised.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
AFP

Drought-hit western US walloped by powerful winter storm

A powerful winter storm battered the western United States Monday, dumping much-needed snow on the drought-parched mountains of California, but causing travel misery over a wide area. Three feet (one meter) of snow had fallen in 24 hours on parts of the Sierra Nevada range, taking December's total to a record-breaking 16 feet, and bolstering the badly depleted snowpack that feeds the region's reservoirs. "We were definitely not expecting a wet winter," said Dr. Andrew Schwartz, lead scientist at the Central Sierra Nevada Snow Laboratory at UC Berkeley, California. "It just so happens that we ended up with a lot more snow this year than we expected, which is a pleasant surprise, of course," Schwartz told AFP.
ENVIRONMENT
KRTV News

Cascade County rescinds Phase 1 fire restrictions

Cascade County commissioners on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, officially rescinded Phase 1 fire restrictions. The restrictions were enacted on Friday, December 3, 2021, due to "rapidly deteriorating fire conditions due to low humidity, unusually high temperatures, and extreme blowing and gusting winds across the county."
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
The Oak Ridger

'How baking soda helped save our birds' virtual program Jan. 6

Join the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society for its First Thursday Nature Supper Club at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, to learn how baking soda once helped save the bird population. It's othe First Thursday Supper Club of the New Year via Zoom, according to a UT Arboretum Society news release. ...
ANIMALS
theneworleanstribune.com

Our Town | December 2021

Want to Be A Vendor During Mardi Gras 2022? Here’s What You Need to Know. Residents interested in operating a vendors booth at a fixed location during Mardi Gras 2022 can begin registering for a lottery on Jan. 10, 2022 through Jan. 21, 2022. Registration materials can be delivered...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Spencer Evening World

Driftwood Outdoors: No excuse for cabin fever with these outdoor opportunities

January offers no shortage of outdoor opportunities to fish, hunt and trap across the Midwest. Up north, ice fishing is going strong. Down south, open water still exists. Deer seasons are wrapping up and predators become a focus. Don’t even think about letting cabin fever rear its ugly head. Check out the following Midwestern fishing and hunting opportunities for some wintertime outdoor enjoyment.  Illinois – Lake Egypt Largemouth  ...
HOBBIES
Q2 News

Cold is the theme; bundle up!

A frigid day today with temperatures in the single digits above and below zero. Wind chill is a factor today so make sure you are bundling up if you go outdoors and try to limit your time outside. Long time exposure could result in frostbite.
BILLINGS, MT
CBS Chicago

With Holiday Festivities, Many Flock To Get COVID-19 Testing

CHICAGO (CBS) — With the Omicron COVID-19 variant surging and many spending quality time with loved ones this past Christmas, some people are flocking to get a COVID test. CBS 2’s Shardaa Gray went to at least a dozen testing sites in the downtown area and saw various lines. Coworkers also reported long lines in the suburbs. Many of those tested Sunday were anxious to get results. “We’re traveling to some of our friends in California. Although we’re completely vaccinated, we wanted to make sure it’s negative,” said Scott Jafarain. “All four of our girls came in and two of them tested positive,” said Joselle...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy