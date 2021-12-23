ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

New Year

By Dec 23, 2021
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though we haven’t had much snow, the clouds managed to block out the peak dates of December’s meteor showers. One thing I have noticed is that the sky is always crystal clear after a storm moves out. On the 14th I got up at 3:30 a.m....

scitechdaily.com

A Mars-Sized Planet Discovered Orbiting Extremely Close to Host Star – Its Year Is Less Than 10 Hours

The planetary nature of a Mars-sized object orbiting extremely closely to an M-dwarf star has been validated using the Penn State Habitable-zone Planet Finder (HPF). The planet, which was originally classified as a false positive in an automated search of data collected by the Kepler space telescope, is about half the size of Earth and is so close to its host star that it orbits in less than 10 hours. If it were orbiting a star the size of our sun it would be skimming the star’s corona—the aura of exceedingly hot plasma that extends out beyond the star’s surface! It is the smallest planet with an ultra-short period orbit known and could help astronomers understand how these rare planets form.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

A Nearby Star's Eruption Could Spell Bad News For the Future of Life on Earth

In the past couple of years, scientists have been better able to understand how the Sun's behavior influences Earth, and we will understand it even better thanks to the successful deployment of NASA's Parker Solar Probe. As of now, we've seen several instances of the going-ons of the Sun affecting us in minor to moderate ways; We look to other stars similar to the Sun to understand how the Sun might evolve and how it will consequently impact the future of our planet, and of course, how it will affect life on Earth.
ASTRONOMY
creators.com

Jupiter's Final Moments

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Roller coasters and love affairs cannot compete with the thrill of accomplishment. Your excitement builds as you make remarkable progress toward your goals, but you also inspire your team to produce rapid results. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Someone has a feeling that they want to promote...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Scientists just found life underneath Antarctica

When you think of Antarctica, the first thing that comes to mind is most likely that it’s a frozen wasteland. Sure, there is some life in the Antarctic world. But for the most part, the land is mostly made up of a below-freezing environment. Now, though, scientists have uncovered new life underneath the ice shelf. Don't Miss: Amazon's epic holiday deals are here and you won't believe how good they are! Life thrives under the ice shelf in Antarctica According to a new study, scientists have discovered more marine life than previously expected under the Antarctic ice shelf. The study was published this...
WILDLIFE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Planets
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Heavy Snow And Rare December Rain Winding Down

DENVER(CBS)-  After burying the mountains with feet of snow our pre-Christmas blast is beginning to wind down. The storm system is already moving into the mid-west. Credit: CBS4 So far, many amounts have ranged from 1 to 2 feet of snow and will probably be higher by Christmas Day. Credit: CBS4 A look at Aspen Highlands snow stake shows well over a foot of snow! Aspen Highlands Snow Stake/ Credit: Aspen Skiing Company The storm had just enough moisture to deliver some rain to the Denver metro area. According to National Weather Service records the last time Denver had rain on Christmas Eve with no official snow was in 1965! Credit: CBS4 Many areas at or above 6,000 feet had a few snow showers along with the rain. In places like Castle Rock, Parker, Franktown down to Monument hill. Credit: Bernie McClure Christmas Day is looking good for most of the state. There will be a little morning snow in the mountains with clear skies over the eastern plains. The mountains will get hit with another blast of snow starting Sunday. Along with a few sprinkles of rain over Denver. Credit: CBS4 Some spots may see 6 to 12 inches of snow by the end of the day on Monday. Credit: CBS4
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’: Here’s How Much Parker Schnabel Pays His Crew

Last month, Gold Rush star Parker Schnabel broke down how much he pays his crew when he shared details about the wages his gold miners take home. Fans of the hit Discovery Channel reality series know that gold mining can be a dangerous but lucrative business. Veteran mining legend Tony Beets is the highest-earning miner on the show and is worth $15 million. The young mining prodigy isn’t too far behind and is one of the show’s most successful miners. Schnabel himself is only 27 years old, and has led a crew in Alaska since he was a teenager. The young man is already worth $10 million early on in his career.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

James Webb Space Telescope set for launch on Christmas Day

The most powerful telescope to launch into space is set to finally lift off on Christmas Day following a further delay caused by windy weather.The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is on the launchpad and due to take off between 12.20pm and 12.52pm UK time.Controllers will be given a half-hour window to get the Ariane 5 rocket, which is carrying the telescope, airborne, but will target the very beginning of the time period.✅ Rollout complete!The James Webb Space Telescope and the @ariane5 rocket it’s riding on are all settled in their final position on Earth. Next step: launch on Dec....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Miami

Why Are Red And Green The Colors Of Christmas?

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Around this time of year, we see beautiful decorations illuminate in stores, in our homes, on our streets — and two colors tend to dominate the decor. But why are red and green the colors of Christmas? David Landry teaches religious studies at the University of St. Thomas. “We have a lot of different accounts of how it came to be,” he said. “Like so many traditions, there’s no definitive answer.” But he did offer up a few theories scholars have come up with over the years. The first one involves the crown of thorns — the holly — placed on...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain Showers To Start, Sunshine During The Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — Merry Christmas! TODAY: Morning showers end. Breezy and colder, afternoon sunshine. High: 45 TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 30 TOMORROW: Clouds thicken. Rain develops overnight. High: 43 Rainy Christmas Morning Another snowless Christmas here in Chicago. The day starts off wet with showers lingering. Overall, a breezy and cooler day in the 40s. Some sunshine returns in the afternoon. Partly cloudy by night and colder lows in the 20s and 30s. Increasing clouds tomorrow with a chilly rain developing by night.
CHICAGO, IL
coastmonthly.com

New gear for the new year

January brings a new year and new opportunities. It presents anglers with a clean slate, and it’s a great time to get into a fish-catching state of mind. The period through February likely will present some of the coldest, nastiest weather of the year. For those who can’t hit the water at the drop of a hat when ideal conditions occur, all hope for becoming a better angler isn’t lost.
LIFESTYLE
myfwc.com

Dipping into the New Year

With 2021 coming to an end, many people are more than ready to dip into the new year and see what 2022 will bring. Looking ahead, food is one central theme of many New Year’s traditions; whether it’s eating 12 grapes at the stroke of midnight or a heaping plate of collard greens, black-eyed peas and cornbread on New Year’s Day.
RECIPES

