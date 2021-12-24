Charlotte Hornets at Denver Nuggets game thread

In what could be described as a Christmas Eve miracle, the Charlotte Hornets outscored the Denver Nuggets by 25 points in the 4th quarter to steal a game on the road. Charlotte got off to a decent start in the first quarter, but then fell behind in the next two quarters before an incredible 4th quarter surge. The Hornets were down 90-71 with three minutes left in the 3rd quarter. The bench was spectacular in the 4th quarter and closed the game out while four starters sat and cheered from the bench. This was the type of win the Hornets needed on the road to bring some holiday cheer as they return home to Charlotte where they have a much more favorable schedule after Christmas. Let’s look at some observations from this game.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO