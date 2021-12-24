ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte Hornets at Denver Nuggets game thread

By Jonathan DeLong
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis the light of the end of the tunnel....

carolinablitz.com

Hornets Holiday Cheer: Observations from Charlotte’s Comeback Win Over Denver

In what could be described as a Christmas Eve miracle, the Charlotte Hornets outscored the Denver Nuggets by 25 points in the 4th quarter to steal a game on the road. Charlotte got off to a decent start in the first quarter, but then fell behind in the next two quarters before an incredible 4th quarter surge. The Hornets were down 90-71 with three minutes left in the 3rd quarter. The bench was spectacular in the 4th quarter and closed the game out while four starters sat and cheered from the bench. This was the type of win the Hornets needed on the road to bring some holiday cheer as they return home to Charlotte where they have a much more favorable schedule after Christmas. Let’s look at some observations from this game.
The Associated Press

Jokic’s 26 points, 22 rebounds rally Nuggets past Clippers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 22 rebounds, rallying Denver past the Los Angeles Clippers 103-100 on Sunday night after the Nuggets blew a 17-point lead. The Nuggets led by 19 points against Charlotte in their previous game at home and lost. For a while, it looked like they’d give away another one, this time on the road.
At The Hive

The Hornets have positioned themselves well for the rest of the season

We’ve talked about the Charlotte Hornets schedule a few times in this space already, and we’re going to do it one more time now that we’ve hit the turning point. The Hornets just wrapped up their longest road trip of the season, a six game gauntlet meandering through the valleys and mountains of the Western Conference. They capped it off with a win in Denver over the reigning MVP and the Denver Nuggets. They got to ride those good times all the way home and are now in the middle of three days of rest in Charlotte. The respite must be nice.
