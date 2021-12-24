Stampede veteran Turner loves the team’s chemistry

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State men picked up an exciting win over a very good Oral Roberts team Wednesday night at Frost Arena. But standout guard Noah Freidel never saw the floor which is concerning after what happened last season. After the game, Eric Henderson was asked why the former Tea Area standout did not play. Henderson says, ”There’s a lot of different reasons why dudes play and why dudes don’t play. And there’s a lot of different reasons why dudes start and why guys don’t start. And tonight I just decided to go with who we went with. Yes a basketball decision but like I said, there’s so many things that go into who plays, who doesn’t play, who starts. and who doesn’t start. Because Matt Dentlinger didn’t start tonight either. And so there’s just so many things that go into that. And so it was my decision to play the guys that we played.”

