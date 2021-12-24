ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch ‘Hawkeye’ Online Free: Binge the Entire First Season On Disney+

Rolling Stone
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter time-travelling in Endgame and returning to the life of a family man after leaving vigilantism behind, the long underdeveloped Hawkeye finally has own solo entry in the MCU with the eponymous Hawkeye, streaming on Disney+. This new series centers around Jeremy Renner back again as Avengers veteran Clint...

au.rollingstone.com

Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
Inside the Magic

‘How I Met Your Mother’ Star Officially Joins the MCU

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in full swing, with Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) coming this month. The future of Disney+ is bright with countless Marvel series coming to the platform next year, and a fan-favorite character is making their MCU return in Secret Invasion. Streaming series...
Thrillist

What the Ending of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Means for Marvel's Favorite Webslinger

From the very first trailers, it was clear that Spider-Man: No Way Home would be a film with implications far beyond the adventures of its title character. Like Captain America: Civil War before, No Way Home seemed destined to cram as much superhero action as possible into its runtime, and with all that action came plenty of opportunities to spin a complex web of new potential stories for Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, and more.
epicstream.com

Hawkeye Episode 5: Fans React to the True Identity of Maya's 'Uncle'

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have eagerly been awaiting the premiere of Hawkeye's fifth episode and while the series has constantly delivered since its debut, Episode 5 is quite a crucial entry in the show and for a full week, everyone has been buzzing about the latest episode, especially after an inside scoop claimed that it will break the internet. And true to form, Episode 5 didn't disappoint and it definitely delivered fans with a huge dose of shock factor ahead of next week's grand finale.
ComicBook

Hawkeye Finally Introduces Fan Favorite Villain to the MCU

Think back in time just a few weeks. Hawkeye Episode 3 showed snippets of Maya Lopez's (Alaqua Cox) upbringing, including a part where her "Uncle" was introduced. After weeks of speculation, that very uncle has now been revealed, putting any such speculation over the character's identity to bed. Major spoilers...
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Head Reveals Why Old Spider-Man Villains Are Returning In No Way Home

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will square off against villains from the franchise's past -- but not against ones he has seen before. In about a month, Spider-Man will battle the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more. The villains are coming from the five Spider-Man theatrical movies released prior to Holland's first, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said during a recent interview that the decision was a pretty simple one.
Odyssey

Unravel All The New Marvel Projects Announced For Disney+

The date November 12 has held a great deal of weight this year in the world of pop culture. For Taylor Swift fans, it was Red day, but for Disney and Marvel fans, this day was known as Disney+ Day 2021, a day to commemorate the launch of Disney+ two years ago. This platform has been extremely successful over the past two years and with the release of Disney+ original series and films becoming more and more of a regular occurrence, it seems as though this platform will only get more popular. And to celebrate Disney+ Day 2021, Disney announced many new titles and first looks to projects that have already been made known to the public. But today, we will be focusing more on the Marvel titles and first looks that were released. This list will not be including additional seasons of shows that have already made their debuts on Disney+ such as "What If...?".
mycentraloregon.com

Watch ‘West Side Story Online Free Here’s How

Here’s options for downloading or watching West Side Story streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated movie at home. Is West Side Story available to stream? Is watching West Side Story on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option / service. Details on how you can watch West Side Story for free throughout the year are described below.
MOVIES
The Independent

Hawkeye viewers concerned after learning who Avengers HQ Rolex watch belongs to

For weeks now, Hawkeye viewers have been wondering who the mysterious Rolex belongs to.In Marvel’s Disney Plus series, the item is discovered in the wreckage of Avengers HQ after Thanos (Josh Brolin) blew it up.It’s revealed that a group known as the Tracksuit Mafia were hired to specifically retrieve the watch at an auction it was due to be sold at.Hawkeye aka Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) says in the episode that it belonged to someone he used to work for who has now retired. He’s worried that, should the Tracksuit Mafia identify its owner, this person will be in...
Rolling Stone

Return of the Roys: How to Stream All of ‘Succession’ Season 3 Online for Free

After Kendall Roy didn’t deliver the kind of press conference his father Logan orchestrated in Succession’s season finale, the drama seemed to just be getting started all over again for the Roy family (and the family business, Waystar Royco) for Season Three. Review: Succession Season 3 Is a F**king Killer “I dropped a bomb,” Kendall, who’s played by Jeremy Strong, says in the trailer for the HBO drama’s third season, which is now streaming in full on HBO Max after Sunday night’s finale. “The whole world is watching for my next move.” Buy: Stream 'Succession' at HBO Max And now, almost two years since we saw Kendall’s...
Rolling Stone

How to Watch ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Online: Will the MCU Film Be on Disney+?

Prepare yourself for a multiverse of Spider-Men with the latest web-slinging entry into the MCU — Spider-Man: No Way Home, now playing in theaters. But if you want to know how to watch the new Spider-Man movie online, and when it will be available to stream on Disney+, read ahead. Buy:Spider-Man: No Way Home TicketsatFandango Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third Spider-Man movie in the latest reboot, and the direct sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). The film has Tom Holland reprising his role as Peter Parker (a.k.a. Spider-Man), a high school superhero who has to...
The Verge

Hawkeye’s first season is a welcome holiday surprise

Hawkeye is the most unassuming of the Marvel shows on Disney Plus so far. It doesn’t have the immediate hook of Loki’s time-bending story or WandaVision’s surreal take on sitcoms. It also stars arguably the most forgettable of all the Avengers, one who is getting a big spotlight while other, more notable characters get movies that come years too late. And yet… there’s something about its blend of detective story, MCU action, and charming Christmas vibe that just works. Across its six episodes, Hawkeye manages to balance being a superhero show that doesn’t take itself too seriously with all of the complex storytelling elements that come with being part of the Marvel universe. The fact that it pulls it all off so well is something of a Christmas miracle.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Hawkeye season 2: Is it renewed or canceled over at Disney+?

Following the finale’s big arrival today, can you expect a Hawkeye season 2 renewal to be announced in the near future? Or, is this a one-and-done sort of thing? As you would imagine, there are a handful of things to talk through here. First and foremost, we should start...
