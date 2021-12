2021 may have tripped over a bar set on the floor and stumbled headlong into a tire fire burning at temperatures once thought unreachable, but we did get at least one good thing this year. A whole bunch of good things, actually, all of them JRPGs. This was a fabulous year for turn-based combat, giant swords, and all things anime. Many of the biggest and oldest JRPGs around got new installments in 2021, and most of them are among the best in their series, if not the best. There were spinoffs, remakes, and even some newcomers, with plenty of surprises between them.

