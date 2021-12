NEW ORLEANS, LA (CBS12) — The Miami Dolphins may have been facing a New Orleans Saints team missing 22 players because of COVID19, but their 20-3 win on Monday Night feels just as sweet as it would have otherwise. The Dolphins improve to 8-7 on the season after starting the season 1-7. In becoming the first NFL team to ever win 7 straight after losing 7 in a row, the Dolphins kept their playoff hopes alive, and they continue to control their own playoff destiny. If they win the final two games of the season, they are in the playoffs no matter what.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO