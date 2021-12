Every year, close to winter break, we have to talk to students about tattling. This year is no different, so I decided to continue a “Kindness Chain” which was an idea from last year. Each student is supposed to look for students or adults doing nice things for others, or even recognize themselves for being safe, respectful, caring, and responsible. This could be things happening at school or at home.

