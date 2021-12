Experts share their views and concerns about the industry in the first installment of our outlook series. Almost two years of pandemic have passed and the affordable housing crisis has only gotten worse. The U.S. now faces a shortage of 6.8 million rental homes affordable and available to extremely low-income renters whose household incomes are at or below 30 percent of their area’s median income, according to a National Low-Income Housing Coalition analysis.

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO