This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. CES 2022 on Thursday lost Google, the latest company to confirm the cancellation of its in-person plans to be in Las Vegas for the tech trade show and to shift to a virtual presence. The search company and its sister company Waymo join T-Mobile, Intel, Lenovo, TikTok, Meta and many others making such a change over concerns about the uptick in coronavirus cases and the omicron variant.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO