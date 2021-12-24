ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Twitter reacts to Titans' 20-17 Week 16 win over 49ers

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cbSvK_0dV9WkAX00

The Tennessee Titans looked dead in the dirt after a brutal first half against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16, but things turned around big time in the final two quarters, ultimately leading to the Titans’ 20-17 win.

After a slow start on both sides of the ball, the Titans’ defense was able to put the clamps on the Niners in the final three quarters, and the offense came alive in the second half thanks to wide receiver A.J. Brown.

The defense also came through with a few huge turnovers via interceptions.

Jackrabbit Jenkins notched one in the end zone in the second quarter to halt the Niners’ momentum, and then Amani Hooker nabbed another in the third quarter, setting up the Titans’ first touchdown.

With the game tied at 17 late in the fourth quarter, the Titans orchestrated a drive to set Randy Bullock up for a 44-yard game-winner that improved Tennessee’s record to 10-5.

Now, a look at how Twitter reacted to the Titans’ huge victory.

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan’s controversial call vs. Titans that raised Jimmy Garoppolo speculation

The San Francisco 49ers lost a close game to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. The game ended after a heroic effort from Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and kicker Randy Bullock, who nailed the game-winning kick. However, 49ers fans were left with a bad taste in their mouth due to missed opportunities from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and a controversial call from head coach Kyle Shanahan. Shanahan’s call raised speculation about Garoppolo, to which the head coach responded.
NFL
FanSided

Jimmy Garoppolo brutally costs 49ers in Week 16 loss to Titans

The 49ers should have easily dominated the shorthanded Titans, but Jimmy Garoppolo’s multiple interceptions and gaffes ultimately doomed Week 16. Cue up the calls again for the San Francisco 49ers to start rookie quarterback Trey Lance. The Niners had every chance to take a commanding lead in the first...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aj Brown
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Amani Hooker
Person
A. J. Brown
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan Has Interesting Comment About Jimmy Garoppolo’s Performance vs. Titans

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo struggled on Thursday night, throwing two costly interceptions against the Tennessee Titans. Garoppolo has been steady for the majority of the 2021 season, but his performance on Thursday night was rough to say the least. Not only did he throw two interceptions, he missed fullback Kyle Juszczyk on what should’ve been a walk-in touchdown.
NFL
ESPN

A.J. Brown's second half energizes Tennessee Titans in win over 49ers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown provided much-needed life for an anemic offense in the Titans' 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night. Brown had 11 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown in his first game back from injured reserve. He was itching...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Espn Stats Info#Tictactitans
49erswebzone

Titans’ A.J. Brown defends body-slam of 49ers safety Jimmie Ward

A.J. Brown had himself a night on Thursday against the San Francisco 49ers. The Tennessee Titans wideout, fresh off injured reserve, went off on the Niners defense, hauling in 11 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown. The San Francisco offense has a reputation of playing bully-ball against opponents. However,...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Greg Olsen’s Performance During 49ers-Titans Game

Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen has rapidly become a fan favorite among color commentators during games. His performance during yesterday’s 49ers-Titans game had the NFL world buzzing. Olsen was on the call for NFL Network’s broadcast of Thursday Night Football between the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
tennesseetitans.com

Six Things That Stood Out for the Titans in Thursday Night's 20-17 Win Over the 49ers

NASHVILLE – The Titans rallied for a 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night at Nissan Stadium. Here's a look at six things that stood out in the contest:. All night long, teammates kept telling Titans receiver A.J. Brown: "Welcome back! Welcome back!" Brown returned to action after missing the last three games, and he made a heck of a difference. Brown caught a career-high 11 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown, and he was a sparkplug all game long. Brown made a 42-yard catch on a down-field heave from quarterback Ryan Tannehill, and he caught an 18-yard pass for a touchdown late. Brown came up big time and again on third down, which extended drives. "I am very grateful, just to play football again," Brown said. "I tweeted I missed playing football, because I did. I was on IR, watching the games. It was tough to watch. … This is what I love to do – I really feel like this is my purpose of living."
NFL
FOX Sports

Garoppolo's mistakes plague 49ers in 20-17 loss to Titans

Jimmy Garoppolo's stretch of avoiding the catastrophic mistakes that have plagued him throughout his career came to a crushing end. Garoppolo threw a pair of interceptions to turn a game that San Francisco seemed to have under control into a. “It’s a tough one, but got to take your lumps...
NFL
Bay Area Sports Page

Position-by-position grades from the 49ers disappointing 20-17 loss to the Titans

Quarterback: D- Things were looking good for Jimmy Garoppolo on the 49ers’ first drive, but things quickly fell apart. The Niners drove deep into Titans territory and squandered an opportunity at points when Garoppolo threw an interception in the endzone. The 49ers were forced to settle for a field goal on the next drive when Garoppolo missed a wide-open Kyle Juszczyk that could have resulted in a touchdown.
NFL
49erswebzone

Recap: Miserable mistakes send 49ers to 20-17 loss to Titans in Nashville

The 49ers have been quite good at times during the 2021 season, but there have also been moments where they've looked exactly the opposite. Both sides were on full display against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, and unfortunately the bad far outweighed the good for the 49ers as they stumbled to a 20-17 loss at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
NFL
Yardbarker

49ers 17, Titans 20: Grades

NASHVILLE -- Uh oh. The 49ers just lost another game they should have won. This time, they lost 20-17 to the Tennessee Titans, who had lost three of their previous four games and had not scored an offensive touchdown in the past six quarters coming into this game. And the Titans were terrible against the 49ers. But the 49ers were worse, and now they're 8-7, clinging desperately to a Wild Card spot.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

55K+
Followers
105K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy