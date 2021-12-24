Twitter reacts to Titans' 20-17 Week 16 win over 49ers

The Tennessee Titans looked dead in the dirt after a brutal first half against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16, but things turned around big time in the final two quarters, ultimately leading to the Titans’ 20-17 win.

After a slow start on both sides of the ball, the Titans’ defense was able to put the clamps on the Niners in the final three quarters, and the offense came alive in the second half thanks to wide receiver A.J. Brown.

The defense also came through with a few huge turnovers via interceptions.

Jackrabbit Jenkins notched one in the end zone in the second quarter to halt the Niners’ momentum, and then Amani Hooker nabbed another in the third quarter, setting up the Titans’ first touchdown.

With the game tied at 17 late in the fourth quarter, the Titans orchestrated a drive to set Randy Bullock up for a 44-yard game-winner that improved Tennessee’s record to 10-5.

Now, a look at how Twitter reacted to the Titans’ huge victory.