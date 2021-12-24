What Titans said following Week 16 win over 49ers

The Tennessee Titans got back to their winning ways in Week 16 by notching a 20-17 home victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium on “Thursday Night Football.”

The win didn’t come easy by any stretch. In fact, the Titans had to overcome a 10-0 halftime deficit following a first half that saw them struggle on both sides of the ball, and on offense in particular.

However, things turned around in the final two quarters, as the Titans posted 20 points in that span thanks to a key interception by safety Amani Hooker and several clutch catches by returning wide receiver A.J. Brown.

After allowing a touchdown on the opening drive of the game, Tennessee’s defense put the clamps on San Fran the rest of way, which opened the door for the Titans’ comeback.

Following the game, Brown reacted to his first game back, and several other Titans, including head coach Mike Vrabel, left tackle Dillon Radunz, who had a good game in place of left tackle Taylor Lewan, and kicker Randy Bullock, who kicked the game-winner, shared their thoughts on the win.

