ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What Titans said following Week 16 win over 49ers

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y4SeP_0dV9WXdy00

The Tennessee Titans got back to their winning ways in Week 16 by notching a 20-17 home victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium on “Thursday Night Football.”

The win didn’t come easy by any stretch. In fact, the Titans had to overcome a 10-0 halftime deficit following a first half that saw them struggle on both sides of the ball, and on offense in particular.

However, things turned around in the final two quarters, as the Titans posted 20 points in that span thanks to a key interception by safety Amani Hooker and several clutch catches by returning wide receiver A.J. Brown.

After allowing a touchdown on the opening drive of the game, Tennessee’s defense put the clamps on San Fran the rest of way, which opened the door for the Titans’ comeback.

Following the game, Brown reacted to his first game back, and several other Titans, including head coach Mike Vrabel, left tackle Dillon Radunz, who had a good game in place of left tackle Taylor Lewan, and kicker Randy Bullock, who kicked the game-winner, shared their thoughts on the win.

HC Mike Vrabel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k7V7n_0dV9WXdy00
AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

WR A.J. Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r8JKJ_0dV9WXdy00
AP Photo/Wade Payne

LT Dillon Radunz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wi9hk_0dV9WXdy00
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

K Randy Bullock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HHWXl_0dV9WXdy00
AP Photo/Wade Payne

S Amani Hooker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UKDHu_0dV9WXdy00
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

S Kevin Byard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gL7LC_0dV9WXdy00
Syndication: The Tennessean

QB Ryan Tannehill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bq3Vw_0dV9WXdy00
Syndication: The Tennessean

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan’s controversial call vs. Titans that raised Jimmy Garoppolo speculation

The San Francisco 49ers lost a close game to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. The game ended after a heroic effort from Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and kicker Randy Bullock, who nailed the game-winning kick. However, 49ers fans were left with a bad taste in their mouth due to missed opportunities from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and a controversial call from head coach Kyle Shanahan. Shanahan’s call raised speculation about Garoppolo, to which the head coach responded.
NFL
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan Has Interesting Comment About Jimmy Garoppolo’s Performance vs. Titans

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo struggled on Thursday night, throwing two costly interceptions against the Tennessee Titans. Garoppolo has been steady for the majority of the 2021 season, but his performance on Thursday night was rough to say the least. Not only did he throw two interceptions, he missed fullback Kyle Juszczyk on what should’ve been a walk-in touchdown.
NFL
ESPN

NFL playoff picture 2021: Standings, brackets, scenarios after Christmas Day games, plus Week 16 outlook

Things are starting to get serious for the Cardinals. They lost their third consecutive game on Saturday night, this time by a score of 22-16 to the depleted Colts, and in the process have fallen out of first place in the NFC West. They could clinch a playoff spot as early as Sunday, but it's fair to question the future of any team playing the way the Cardinals are during the stretch run.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Byard
Person
Joe Staley
Person
Amani Hooker
Person
A. J. Brown
FanSided

Jimmy Garoppolo brutally costs 49ers in Week 16 loss to Titans

The 49ers should have easily dominated the shorthanded Titans, but Jimmy Garoppolo’s multiple interceptions and gaffes ultimately doomed Week 16. Cue up the calls again for the San Francisco 49ers to start rookie quarterback Trey Lance. The Niners had every chance to take a commanding lead in the first...
NFL
WREG

Titans rally from 10 down at half, edge 49ers 20-17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Coach Mike Vrabel heard that his banged-up Tennessee Titans were being written off after the left side of their offensive line was ruled out a day before hosting the streaking San Francisco 49ers. Then they lost their backup left tackle to a positive COVID-19 test Thursday morning, forcing them to use […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#49ers#Ryan Tannehill#American Football#Glennonsports#Lt
Mercury News

What the 49ers are saying after losing to Titans

The 49ers dominated the first half of Thursday night’s game. The Titans dominated the second half. Jimmy Garoppolo struggled after two efficient drives nearly put the 49ers up 14-0. Instead, he threw an interception in the end zone and the Niners led 7-0 after one quarter and 10-0 at the half while the 49ers defense held Tennessee to just 55 yards of offense in the first half.
NFL
ESPN

A.J. Brown's second half energizes Tennessee Titans in win over 49ers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown provided much-needed life for an anemic offense in the Titans' 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night. Brown had 11 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown in his first game back from injured reserve. He was itching...
NFL
49erswebzone

Titans’ A.J. Brown defends body-slam of 49ers safety Jimmie Ward

A.J. Brown had himself a night on Thursday against the San Francisco 49ers. The Tennessee Titans wideout, fresh off injured reserve, went off on the Niners defense, hauling in 11 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown. The San Francisco offense has a reputation of playing bully-ball against opponents. However,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Nissan
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Greg Olsen’s Performance During 49ers-Titans Game

Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen has rapidly become a fan favorite among color commentators during games. His performance during yesterday’s 49ers-Titans game had the NFL world buzzing. Olsen was on the call for NFL Network’s broadcast of Thursday Night Football between the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans....
NFL
tennesseetitans.com

Six Things That Stood Out for the Titans in Thursday Night's 20-17 Win Over the 49ers

NASHVILLE – The Titans rallied for a 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night at Nissan Stadium. Here's a look at six things that stood out in the contest:. All night long, teammates kept telling Titans receiver A.J. Brown: "Welcome back! Welcome back!" Brown returned to action after missing the last three games, and he made a heck of a difference. Brown caught a career-high 11 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown, and he was a sparkplug all game long. Brown made a 42-yard catch on a down-field heave from quarterback Ryan Tannehill, and he caught an 18-yard pass for a touchdown late. Brown came up big time and again on third down, which extended drives. "I am very grateful, just to play football again," Brown said. "I tweeted I missed playing football, because I did. I was on IR, watching the games. It was tough to watch. … This is what I love to do – I really feel like this is my purpose of living."
NFL
Kentucky New Era

Titans Comeback to Beat the 49ers in Week 16 | Relive It

Relive the Titans win over the San Francisco 49ers during Week 16 at Nissan Stadium. Subscribe to the Titans YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2M1n3Kd. For More Titans NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2LWlmxy. #TennesseeTitans #Titans #NFL #TitanUp. For more Titans action: https://www.tennesseetitans.com. Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/titans. Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/titans. Follow us on...
NFL
49erswebzone

NFL Week 16: 49ers at Titans live updates

SCORE ALERT: Following San Francisco's touchdown drive, Ryan Tannehill is able to bring Titans down the field to set up a game-winning Randy Bullock that wins Tennessee the game 20-17. SCORE ALERT: Late in the 4th quarter, after a number of mistakes, Jimmy Garoppolo, or his alter-ego in these situtations...
NFL
NBC Sports

What we learned as Jimmy G struggles in 49ers' loss to Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jimmy Garoppolo was playing as well as any quarterback in the league during the second half of the season. His play was a big reason the 49ers were among the hottest teams in the NFL. On Thursday night, his performance was a big reason for the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

55K+
Followers
105K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy