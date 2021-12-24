Western storms bring flood threats, snow for Christmas

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re heading home to the Twin Cities from a holiday destination Sunday, you may want to consider leaving early. Snow is expected to move into western and southern Minnesota after 4 p.m., hitting the metro right around 6 p.m. WCCO Meteorologist Katie Steiner says to expect 2 to 4 inches. Winter weather alerts out for tonights storm. We are looking at 6"+ for blue counties & 4" or less for purple. Freezing rain is possible after midnight especially if you are further south. @wcco pic.twitter.com/VLzTakrqSg — LisameadowsCBS (@LisaMeadowsCBS) December 26, 2021 After that, it’ll move...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO