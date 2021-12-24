ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

$2.5B headed to tribes for long-standing water settlements

By SUMAN NAISHADHAM, FELICIA FONSECA Associated Press
newsitem.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — For over a decade, residents of the rural...

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
Great Falls Tribune

Company seeks to restore oil lease on land sacred to tribes

BILLINGS, Mont. — Attorneys for a Louisiana oil and gas company have asked a federal judge to reinstate a drilling lease it held on land considered sacred to Native American tribes in the U.S. and Canada. The long-disputed energy lease in the Badger-Two Medicine area of northwestern Montana near...
Miami Herald

US tribes see hope for clean water in infrastructure bill

Erland Suppah Jr. doesn’t trust what comes out of his faucet. Each week, Suppah and his girlfriend haul a half-dozen large jugs of water from a distribution center run by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs to their apartment for everything from drinking to cooking to brushing their teeth for their family of five. It’s the only way they feel safe after countless boil-water notices and weekslong shutoffs on a reservation struggling with bursting pipes, failing pressure valves and a geriatric water treatment plant.
roselawgroupreporter.com

Amid drought, tribe seeks to lease water, another moves to conserve

As Arizona tribal leaders prepare to take a greater role in a regional forum on Colorado River issues, a new bill to allow at least one tribe to lease water is making its way through Congress, while another tribe tries to forestall further cuts to water delivery. The tribes are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Washington State
24/7 Wall St.

Fastest-Growing (and Shrinking) Clean Energy Jobs

Clean energy is a growth industry, and increasingly so, but the COVID-19 pandemic year of 2020 saw the clean energy workforce shrink by 3.73% from the previous year, according to preliminary data from the 2021 U.S. Energy Employment Report, as analyzed by E2, a nonpartisan group that advocates for environmental and economic policies. The gain […]
INDUSTRY
newsitem.com

Redistricting further illustrates need for reduction in the size of legislature

Redistricting is a hot topic and the Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Commission has published a preliminary plan for redistricting in the commonwealth. Maps, and even methods for citizen input, can be found at www.redistricting.state.pa.us/. Redistricting is a tough task under any circumstance, but in these heated, hyper-partisan times, the work is...
POLITICS
KFYR-TV

Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, Army Corps of Engineers argue against DAPL appeal

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dakota Access Pipeline has been a source of debate since its inception. Legal disputes continue before the Supreme Court -- the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and now the Army Corps of Engineers asking for Dakota Access’s appeal to be rejected. The pipeline dispute centers...
newsitem.com

Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism

WASHINGTON (AP) — Warning that extremism in the ranks is increasing, Pentagon officials issued detailed new rules Monday prohibiting service members from actively engaging in extremist activities. The new guidelines come nearly a year after some current and former service members participated in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, triggering a broad department review.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standing Water#Tribes#Drinking Water#Ap#Fort Apache Reservation
nevadastate.news

Tribes seek to secure their water rights as Colorado River dries

LAS VEGAS–Historically excluded from Colorado River negotiations, tribes are demanding to be included in policy discussions on how the water is managed. Ahead of a conference of the Colorado River Water Users Association in Las Vegas, a group of conservationists and tribal leaders held a press conference on the overuse of water within the Colorado River Basin Monday.
COLORADO STATE
The Atlantic

The Next Disaster Coming to the Great Plains

GARDEN CITY, Kan.—A century after the Dust Bowl, another environmental catastrophe is coming to the High Plains of western Kansas. The signs are subtle but unequivocal: dry riverbeds, fields of sand, the sound of irrigation motors straining to pump from dwindling aquifers. “We face a fundamental choice,” Connie Owen,...
POLITICS
Daily Montanan

The Montana solution for saving our nation’s wild horses

December marks the 50th anniversary of the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act, an important piece of legislation intended to protect and preserve these wild animals on the Western range, including in the Pryor Mountains of Montana. The act, which passed by a unanimous vote in Congress, declared that: “Wild free-roaming horses and burros are […] The post The Montana solution for saving our nation’s wild horses appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
chronicle99.com

More Stimulus Checks For Millions of American Families and Individuals

With continued difficulty for American President Joe Biden and his administration to get the Build Back Better bill passed and the introduction of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus into the United States – future economic prospects seem daunting. However, more stimulus checks may be available next year to millions of American families and individuals.
INCOME TAX
newsitem.com

EXPLAINER: What next as high court wades into COVID mandate?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Jan. 7 on whether the Biden administration can order workers at private companies and health care employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Until the court rules, millions of workers face a patchwork of requirements depending on where they live.
CONGRESS & COURTS
newsitem.com

US to lift omicron-linked travel ban on southern Africa

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will lift travel restrictions on eight southern African countries that it imposed to try to blunt the spread of the COVID omicron variant, the White House announced Friday. The variant, which was first detected by scientists in South Africa, has since spread around the...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy