$2.5B headed to tribes for long-standing water settlements

BILLINGS, Mont. — Attorneys for a Louisiana oil and gas company have asked a federal judge to reinstate a drilling lease it held on land considered sacred to Native American tribes in the U.S. and Canada. The long-disputed energy lease in the Badger-Two Medicine area of northwestern Montana near...
Erland Suppah Jr. doesn’t trust what comes out of his faucet. Each week, Suppah and his girlfriend haul a half-dozen large jugs of water from a distribution center run by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs to their apartment for everything from drinking to cooking to brushing their teeth for their family of five. It’s the only way they feel safe after countless boil-water notices and weekslong shutoffs on a reservation struggling with bursting pipes, failing pressure valves and a geriatric water treatment plant.
As Arizona tribal leaders prepare to take a greater role in a regional forum on Colorado River issues, a new bill to allow at least one tribe to lease water is making its way through Congress, while another tribe tries to forestall further cuts to water delivery. The tribes are...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is the picture of hypocrisy. Surely, you know this by now. Just over a week ago, I shared a clip of Greene being called out for labeling Democrats communists despite the fact she fawns over former President Donald Trump, who befriends communist and proto-communist rulers.
Clean energy is a growth industry, and increasingly so, but the COVID-19 pandemic year of 2020 saw the clean energy workforce shrink by 3.73% from the previous year, according to preliminary data from the 2021 U.S. Energy Employment Report, as analyzed by E2, a nonpartisan group that advocates for environmental and economic policies. The gain […]
Redistricting is a hot topic and the Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Commission has published a preliminary plan for redistricting in the commonwealth. Maps, and even methods for citizen input, can be found at www.redistricting.state.pa.us/. Redistricting is a tough task under any circumstance, but in these heated, hyper-partisan times, the work is...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dakota Access Pipeline has been a source of debate since its inception. Legal disputes continue before the Supreme Court -- the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and now the Army Corps of Engineers asking for Dakota Access’s appeal to be rejected. The pipeline dispute centers...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Warning that extremism in the ranks is increasing, Pentagon officials issued detailed new rules Monday prohibiting service members from actively engaging in extremist activities. The new guidelines come nearly a year after some current and former service members participated in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, triggering a broad department review.
LAS VEGAS–Historically excluded from Colorado River negotiations, tribes are demanding to be included in policy discussions on how the water is managed. Ahead of a conference of the Colorado River Water Users Association in Las Vegas, a group of conservationists and tribal leaders held a press conference on the overuse of water within the Colorado River Basin Monday.
GARDEN CITY, Kan.—A century after the Dust Bowl, another environmental catastrophe is coming to the High Plains of western Kansas. The signs are subtle but unequivocal: dry riverbeds, fields of sand, the sound of irrigation motors straining to pump from dwindling aquifers. “We face a fundamental choice,” Connie Owen,...
December marks the 50th anniversary of the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act, an important piece of legislation intended to protect and preserve these wild animals on the Western range, including in the Pryor Mountains of Montana. The act, which passed by a unanimous vote in Congress, declared that: “Wild free-roaming horses and burros are […]
The post The Montana solution for saving our nation’s wild horses appeared first on Daily Montanan.
I recently spent two days with a Mexican national named Alfredo because his experience and many of his surprising opinions seemed widely shared:. America, he’s concluded, isn’t worth the struggle. “The last time I crossed into the U.S., we had to walk for seven days under constant rain,”...
With continued difficulty for American President Joe Biden and his administration to get the Build Back Better bill passed and the introduction of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus into the United States – future economic prospects seem daunting. However, more stimulus checks may be available next year to millions of American families and individuals.
In the recent we still have been updated that the fourth stimulus checks called have been increased very widely and also it has been seen that there are some Democrats in the Congress who are badly behind the plan. The plan of fourth seamless checks which has been increased for...
The Navy's efforts on cleaning the fuel-contaminated water from its pipes continue as the flushing at the Pearl City Peninsula is done at a "system" level. Two sections of the Aliamanu and Red Hill system piping were also flushed.
The Biden administration is casting aside bedrock environmental protections with no regard for human health, wildlife or the law as it constructs border levees in South Texas, a lawyer for the Center for Biological Diversity said.
(Reuters) - A federal judge has rejected a lawsuit by two Nevada parents challenging the state's mandate that students in public schools in large counties wear masks for instruction and other indoor activities. U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey on Wednesday denied the parents' bid for a preliminary order blocking the...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Jan. 7 on whether the Biden administration can order workers at private companies and health care employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Until the court rules, millions of workers face a patchwork of requirements depending on where they live.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will lift travel restrictions on eight southern African countries that it imposed to try to blunt the spread of the COVID omicron variant, the White House announced Friday. The variant, which was first detected by scientists in South Africa, has since spread around the...
Comments / 0