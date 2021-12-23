ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pound firms, lifted by soothing Omicron news, higher gilt yields

By Reuters
 Dec 23

Cover picture for the articleLONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Sterling rose to one-month highs against the dollar and euro on Thursday, benefiting from some reassuring reports on the Omicron COVID-19 variant and a move higher in Britain's short-dated government bond yields. A three-dose course of AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine is effective against Omicron,...

