Accidents

Massive ferry fire kills at least 39 in southern Bangladesh

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDHAKA – A massive fire swept through a crowded river ferry in Bangladesh early Friday, leaving at least 39 people dead and 70 injured, officials said. Many passengers leapt from the vessel into cold waters to escape the blaze. It took 15 fire engines two hours to control...

eturbonews.com

New Deadly Ferry Accident in Bangladesh

A deadly fire started from the engine room on a Bangladesh ferry operating to Barguna from the capital Dhaka via Jhalakathi. At least 37 people have died when a packed ferry caught fire in southern Bangladesh, according to police, in the latest maritime tragedy to hit the impoverished low-lying nation.
ACCIDENTS
Reuters

More bodies found in search for survivors of boat accident off Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Malaysia has recovered the bodies of 18 people who died after a boat carrying suspected undocumented migrants capsized in bad weather, maritime authorities said on Thursday. Fourteen people survived, while 18 others remain missing, as search and rescue operations continued for a second day,...
ACCIDENTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Seven Killed After Car Carrying Migrants Crashes In Southern Hungary

Hungarian authorities say seven migrants were killed and four other people injured after the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a house near the border with Serbia. The incident took place late on December 13 in the southern village of Morahalom, when the driver of the car refused to stop for a police check and tried to escape at high speed, police said.
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Factory boiler blast kills 6 in eastern India, injures 6

PATNA, India (AP) — A factory boiler exploded in eastern India on Sunday, killing at least six workers and injuring six others, police said. Rescuers were looking for any workers who may be trapped in the rubble of the factory that produced food snacks in an industrial area 95 kilometers (60 miles) north of Patna, the Bihar state capital.
ACCIDENTS
AFP

Scores killed in Madagascar shipwreck, helicopter disaster

Madagascar reeled on Wednesday from a double tragedy in which at least 64 people died in a shipwreck, according to an updated toll, while two people remained missing from a helicopter that crashed during a search for survivors. Two gendarmes, including the pilot, remain missing.
ACCIDENTS
CNN

Madagascar boat accident kills at least 83 people; police chief swims 12 hours to shore after helicopter crash at site

(CNN) — A boat accident off the coast of northeastern Madagascar on Monday killed at least 83 people, the country's maritime agency said on Wednesday. Fifty people have been rescued and five are still missing, a spokesperson for the Maritime and River Port Agency (APMF) told CNN. The boat, which was carrying 138 people, sank late on Monday night, according to the APMF.
ACCIDENTS
Accidents
Public Safety
CBS News

Truck crash in Mexico kills at least 53 people and injures 54

A cargo truck jammed with people who appeared to be Central American migrants rolled over and crashed into a pedestrian bridge over on a highway in southern Mexico on Thursday, killing at least 53 people and injuring dozens more, authorities reported. The federal Attorney General's Office said the preliminary estimate...
ACCIDENTS
CBS LA

One Killed, 7 Hurt In Massive Pileup On 5 Freeway In Elysian Park

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – At least one person was killed and another seven others, including a young girl, were hurt in a chain-reaction crash on the 5 Freeway in the Elysian Park area Friday morning. Dec. 24, 2021. (CBSLA) The collision occurred just after 8 a.m. on the southbound 5 Freeway at Stadium Way. The crash involved at least nine vehicles, including two big rigs, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. One person was pronounced dead on scene. The victim was not immediately identified. Firefighters had to use hydraulic equipment to rescue another trapped victim. Two women, ages 67 and 29, and an 11-year-old girl, were rushed to local hospitals with undisclosed injuries, the fire department said. Another four people who were injured in the crash declined to be taken to a hospital. The circumstances of the crash were unclear. There was no word whether the massive storm which dumped torrential rain on the region may have contributed. A Sig Alert was issued and several southbound lanes of the freeway were closed as of 11:30 a.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Family of mother, 25, who died after waiting THREE DAYS for help in crashed car alongside her dead boyfriend are handed £1million from Police Scotland over its failure to respond to emergency call

The family of a young mother who died after waiting three days for help escaping from a crashed car will receive more than £1 million in damages from police. Lamara Bell, 25, and her partner John Yuill, 28 died after their car went off the M9 motorway near Stirling on July 5, 2015.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Couple found dead on California trail likely died trying to save baby from heat

The California family who was found dead on a hiking trail in the Sierra National Forest on 15 August probably died along with their dog because of the heat, not having enough water, and exertion, investigators believe according to a report. John Gerrish, 45, Ellen Chung, 31, their one-year-old daughter Miju, and their dog, were found dead near Hite’s Cove in the Sierra National Forest east of San Francisco. A family friend reported them missing when they didn’t get back from their one-day trip. Their deaths were considered mysterious and various hypotheses were posited, such as homicide and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

Miami-bound flight crashes, killing music producer and eight others

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC (Nexstar) – A private plane carrying eight people, including music producer ‘Flow La Movie,’ crashed while making an emergency landing at Las Americas Airport in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, the plane’s operator has confirmed. All seven passengers and two crew members were killed in the crash, according to Helidosa Aviation Group. The […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

