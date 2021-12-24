ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France’s First Lady set to sue over allegations she is transgender

Cover picture for the articlePARIS, FRANCE (77WABC) – The wife of French President Emmanuel Macron is set to take legal action over a conspiracy theory that she is transgender and was born a man. The lies...

